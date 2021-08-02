Poll: Can an iPad replace your computer?2
And while Apple improved multitasking with iPadOS 15, it’s still difficult to achieve a desktop level of functionality. It’s not surprising that one of the best iPad Pro (2021) alternatives is still the MacBook Air. Granted, you can connect a keyboard and a mouse to the iPad but still, the iPadOS is kinda limited, and there’s the issue with storage space.
Gaming on iPad is not an impossible feat but the experience is closer to iPhone and mobile gaming than to consoles and PC gaming rigs. You probably won’t be able to find a game that has the depth and complexity of Skyrim, for example.
But all these are just assumptions! Today we’re asking you, can an iPad replace your computer? Maybe it already has. Different people have different needs when it comes to personal computing. Some browse the net, mainly, others do video editing. There are people who use their iPads for work, and others that game on them just fine.