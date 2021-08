Poll: Can an iPad replace your computer?

Can an iPad replace your computer? Yes, absolutely! Maybe, if I use an external HDD/SSD for storage Not sure, I use a lot of proprietary software Nope, I'm a hardcore gamer! Yes, absolutely! 23.08% Maybe, if I use an external HDD/SSD for storage 11.54% Not sure, I use a lot of proprietary software 42.31% Nope, I'm a hardcore gamer! 23.08%



But all these are just assumptions! Today we’re asking you, can an iPad replace your computer? Maybe it already has. Different people have different needs when it comes to personal computing. Some browse the net, mainly, others do video editing. There are people who use their iPads for work, and others that game on them just fine.



Vote in our poll and as always, share your thoughts in the comments below. Maybe Apple doesn’t want to cut the branch it’s sitting on and make MacBooks obsolete?

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The mighty iPad Pro ! Apple really raised the bar with the latest iteration of the iPad - from the M1 chip and up to 18GB of RAM to the mini-LED display, this thing is a beast. Still, people kinda expected more - namely desktop apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro and desktop-class multitasking.And while Apple improved multitasking with iPadOS 15 , it’s still difficult to achieve a desktop level of functionality. It’s not surprising that one of the best iPad Pro (2021) alternatives is still the MacBook Air. Granted, you can connect a keyboard and a mouse to the iPad but still, the iPadOS is kinda limited, and there’s the issue with storage space.The highest-spec iPad Pro comes with 1TB of storage - it’s quite expensive and in some cases, it might not be enough. You can always get an external hard drive or SSD but it’s another thing to carry around and manage.Gaming on iPad is not an impossible feat but the experience is closer to iPhone and mobile gaming than to consoles and PC gaming rigs. You probably won’t be able to find a game that has the depth and complexity of Skyrim, for example.