Polls

Poll: Can an iPad replace your computer?

Mariyan Slavov
By
2
Poll: Can an iPad replace your computer?
The mighty iPad Pro! Apple really raised the bar with the latest iteration of the iPad - from the M1 chip and up to 18GB of RAM to the mini-LED display, this thing is a beast. Still, people kinda expected more - namely desktop apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro and desktop-class multitasking.

And while Apple improved multitasking with iPadOS 15, it’s still difficult to achieve a desktop level of functionality. It’s not surprising that one of the best iPad Pro (2021) alternatives is still the MacBook Air. Granted, you can connect a keyboard and a mouse to the iPad but still, the iPadOS is kinda limited, and there’s the issue with storage space.

The highest-spec iPad Pro comes with 1TB of storage - it’s quite expensive and in some cases, it might not be enough. You can always get an external hard drive or SSD but it’s another thing to carry around and manage.

Gaming on iPad is not an impossible feat but the experience is closer to iPhone and mobile gaming than to consoles and PC gaming rigs. You probably won’t be able to find a game that has the depth and complexity of Skyrim, for example.

Can an iPad replace your computer?

Vote View Result

But all these are just assumptions! Today we’re asking you, can an iPad replace your computer? Maybe it already has. Different people have different needs when it comes to personal computing. Some browse the net, mainly, others do video editing. There are people who use their iPads for work, and others that game on them just fine.

Vote in our poll and as always, share your thoughts in the comments below. Maybe Apple doesn’t want to cut the branch it’s sitting on and make MacBooks obsolete?

Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2
$1099 Special Apple $1099 Special B&HPhoto $1100 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 10758 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$749 Special Apple $799 Special Apple Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7540 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

