Poll: Can an iPad replace your computer?

Can an iPad replace your computer? Yes, absolutely! Maybe, if I use an external HDD/SSD for storage Not sure, I use a lot of proprietary software Nope, I'm a hardcore gamer! Yes, absolutely! 23.08% Maybe, if I use an external HDD/SSD for storage 11.54% Not sure, I use a lot of proprietary software 42.31% Nope, I'm a hardcore gamer! 23.08%



But all these are just assumptions! Today we’re asking you, can an iPad replace your computer? Maybe it already has. Different people have different needs when it comes to personal computing. Some browse the net, mainly, others do video editing. There are people who use their iPads for work, and others that game on them just fine.



Vote in our poll and as always, share your thoughts in the comments below. Maybe Apple doesn’t want to cut the branch it’s sitting on and make MacBooks obsolete?

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up