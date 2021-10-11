Poll: Would you buy a Google Pixel Watch (assuming there will be one)?

The Pixel Fall Launch
is a week away, and judging by the polls we’ve done so far, people seem genuinely excited about the new Pixel
6 phones. Google already announced both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
but there still are some mysteries surrounding the official launch.
For starters, we still don’t know the official pricing for the new Pixels and this one can be a gamechanger (or game breaker). But let’s leave the phones to the side for a moment and talk about the Pixel Watch.
Rumors of this elusive gadget pop in and out of existence like virtual photon particles. According to leaks, Google
has been developing the Pixel Watch for more than three years now, and despite the unfortunate delay
, the company is keen on releasing the wearable… at a point in time uncertain as a Schrödinger’s experiment.
But enough with the physics references, we’re here today to ask you one simple question. Would you buy the Google Pixel Watch, assuming this thing exists and will launch anytime soon?
There’s no information about the Pixel Watch apart from a couple of supposedly leaked design images
, and no price tag to go with them. So, the question is a bit vague... But still, do we need another player on the wearable market? Maybe Google will bring something entirely different and new to the wearable table?
It’s still early days but please vote in the poll nonetheless.
