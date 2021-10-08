Poll: Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one?

Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one? Yes. $749 is reasonable, especially with the bundled Bose 700! I'll wait for a better deal/discount... No. I'd rather have something else for that kind of money. Yes. $749 is reasonable, especially with the bundled Bose 700! 77.46% I'll wait for a better deal/discount... 15.49% No. I'd rather have something else for that kind of money. 7.04%



Vote in our poll and show Google some preliminary sales numbers, will you? Joking aside, the new Pixel 6 looks like a good deal, despite being a little more expensive than its predecessor. The phone features a bigger battery, a brand-new in-house developed Tensor chip, and an exciting design. But still, would you buy one?





