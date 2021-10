Poll: Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one?

Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one? Yes. $749 is reasonable, especially with the bundled Bose 700! I'll wait for a better deal/discount... No. I'd rather have something else for that kind of money. Yes. $749 is reasonable, especially with the bundled Bose 700! 77.46% I'll wait for a better deal/discount... 15.49% No. I'd rather have something else for that kind of money. 7.04%



Vote in our poll and show Google some preliminary sales numbers, will you? Joking aside, the new Pixel 6 looks like a good deal, despite being a little more expensive than its predecessor. The phone features a bigger battery, a brand-new in-house developed Tensor chip, and an exciting design. But still, would you buy one?





More Polls!

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Back in August, we asked you how much are you willing to pay for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . It turned out that the sweet spot for the Pixel 6 price-wise was somewhere around $700 (or $699 if we want to talk like salesmen).Now, thanks to a German retailer , we know the official pricing for the vanilla version of the next Google flagship phone, and surprise - it’s €649 ($749) for the 8/128GB model. That’s $50 on top of your preferred price but wait, there’s more.According to the image, posted by the Reddit user the_amazing_rock , Google will bundle a pair of Bose 700 headphones with each Pixel, and these are worth €279.99 in Europe.So, the question remains, or should we say, morphs to “Would you buy a Pixel 6” at this price and with this sweet bundle? My colleagues back at the office quickly circled around October 19th, and I’ve seen them wandering around, muttering “Bose 700” under their noses ever since the leak came out.