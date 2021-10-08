Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Google Polls

Poll: Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one?
Back in August, we asked you how much are you willing to pay for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It turned out that the sweet spot for the Pixel 6 price-wise was somewhere around $700 (or $699 if we want to talk like salesmen).

Now, thanks to a German retailer, we know the official pricing for the vanilla version of the next Google flagship phone, and surprise - it’s €649 ($749) for the 8/128GB model. That’s $50 on top of your preferred price but wait, there’s more.

According to the image, posted by the Reddit user the_amazing_rock, Google will bundle a pair of Bose 700 headphones with each Pixel, and these are worth €279.99 in Europe.

So, the question remains, or should we say, morphs to “Would you buy a Pixel 6” at this price and with this sweet bundle? My colleagues back at the office quickly circled around October 19th, and I’ve seen them wandering around, muttering “Bose 700” under their noses ever since the leak came out.

Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one?

Vote View Result

Vote in our poll and show Google some preliminary sales numbers, will you? Joking aside, the new Pixel 6 looks like a good deal, despite being a little more expensive than its predecessor. The phone features a bigger battery, a brand-new in-house developed Tensor chip, and an exciting design. But still, would you buy one?

More Polls!
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay? Results are in!
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay? Results are in!
Aug 06, 2021, 6:04 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?
Sep 17, 2021, 5:30 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?
featured
featured
Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?
Aug 18, 2021, 3:20 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?
Aug 06, 2021, 8:08 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best iPhone 13 deals at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
Google executive invites Apple to add RCS to the iPhone to end Blue vs. Green bubble war
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google executive invites Apple to add RCS to the iPhone to end Blue vs. Green bubble war
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets
Viber rolls out disappearing messages feature in group chats
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Viber rolls out disappearing messages feature in group chats
Honor 50 may be pricier than similarly specced devices
by Anam Hamid,  1
Honor 50 may be pricier than similarly specced devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless