Poll: Google Pixel 6 price leaks. Would you buy one?
Now, thanks to a German retailer, we know the official pricing for the vanilla version of the next Google flagship phone, and surprise - it’s €649 ($749) for the 8/128GB model. That’s $50 on top of your preferred price but wait, there’s more.
According to the image, posted by the Reddit user the_amazing_rock, Google will bundle a pair of Bose 700 headphones with each Pixel, and these are worth €279.99 in Europe.
Vote in our poll and show Google some preliminary sales numbers, will you? Joking aside, the new Pixel 6 looks like a good deal, despite being a little more expensive than its predecessor. The phone features a bigger battery, a brand-new in-house developed Tensor chip, and an exciting design. But still, would you buy one?