T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

It's raining killer eBay deals on iPhone XS Max units in 'good' and 'excellent' condition

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 17, 2019, 9:00 AM
It's raining killer eBay deals on iPhone XS Max units in 'good' and 'excellent' condition
If you don't have a small fortune to spend on a hot new iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max and don't want to settle for the LCD panel of the equally new "regular" iPhone 11 or last year's increasingly affordable iPhone XR, it might not be too late to order and receive an iPhone XS or XS Max powerhouse before Christmas.

While the more compact of the two ultra-high-end iPhones with OLED displays from 2018 is on sale at a decent discount at major retailers and carriers like Best Buy and AT&T with and without strings attached, you'll have to get the larger model on eBay to save some money compared to the $999 and up list price of the XS Max.

Check out the best 64GB and 256GB deals here


Naturally, you're not looking at purchasing brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices backed by a full 1-year warranty here. But we're also obviously not recommending you buy the iPhone XS Max from some shady vendor with an unproven track record. Instead, you should be safe dealing with BuySpry, a veteran eBay seller boasting a 99.3 percent positive feedback average based on more than 20,000 customer scores from the last 12 months alone.

BuySpry will hook you up with free shipping and a 60-day warranty on every single fully unlocked iPhone XS Max variant sold in "good" or "excellent" cosmetic condition, with a 100 percent functionality promise and Apple-certified accessories included in the box. We're talking third-party charging cables and power adapters, as well as aftermarket packaging, but before turning your nose up at these compromises, you may want to hear how much money BuySpry wants for fully functional iPhone XS Max units with minimal to moderate signs of wear.

A 64GB model is currently available for as little as $582 or $584 in good condition (8 out of 10) and a space gray and gold paint jobs respectively, while an "excellent-looking" device with the same amount of internal storage costs $589.99. If you have a digital hoarding problem that you don't necessarily want to control, you'll also be happy to know 256GB configurations of the iPhone XS Max can be purchased for anywhere between $625 and $630 depending on the way the handset looks and the coat of paint applied on top of the jumbo-sized body made from glass and stainless steel to tip the scales at 208 grams.

The XS Max sports a beautiful 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED screen with a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels, a versatile dual 12MP rear camera system, a pair of loud and crisp stereo speakers, a sizable battery, and a blazing fast Apple A12 Bionic SoC, even by late 2019 high-end standards.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-35%
deal-unlocked-moto-g7-play-70-off-amazon
Unlocked Moto G7 Play is cheaper than ever on Amazon
amazon-deals-lenovo-smart-tab-alexa-support
Amazon has two Lenovo Smart Tab models with Alexa support on sale at huge discounts
amazon-samsung-galaxy-note-9-deals-renewed-condition-warranty
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 on sale at crazy low prices in renewed condition
-$160
deal-nest-hub-bundle-160-off-Best-Buy
Save $160 when you buy two Nest Hubs at Best Buy
Motorola-One-Hyper-deal-free-Moto-G6
Deal: Buy the new Motorola One Hyper, get a second Moto phone for free
-100%
t-mobile-free-alcatel-joy-tab-deal-new-line
T-Mobile customers can get a new Alcatel tablet with Android 9.0 free with a new line

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
5G-iPhone-sales-could-disappoint
5G Apple iPhone sales could disappoint next year
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless