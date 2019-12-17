It's raining killer eBay deals on iPhone XS Max units in 'good' and 'excellent' condition
Check out the best 64GB and 256GB deals here
Naturally, you're not looking at purchasing brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices backed by a full 1-year warranty here. But we're also obviously not recommending you buy the iPhone XS Max from some shady vendor with an unproven track record. Instead, you should be safe dealing with BuySpry, a veteran eBay seller boasting a 99.3 percent positive feedback average based on more than 20,000 customer scores from the last 12 months alone.
BuySpry will hook you up with free shipping and a 60-day warranty on every single fully unlocked iPhone XS Max variant sold in "good" or "excellent" cosmetic condition, with a 100 percent functionality promise and Apple-certified accessories included in the box. We're talking third-party charging cables and power adapters, as well as aftermarket packaging, but before turning your nose up at these compromises, you may want to hear how much money BuySpry wants for fully functional iPhone XS Max units with minimal to moderate signs of wear.
A 64GB model is currently available for as little as $582 or $584 in good condition (8 out of 10) and a space gray and gold paint jobs respectively, while an "excellent-looking" device with the same amount of internal storage costs $589.99. If you have a digital hoarding problem that you don't necessarily want to control, you'll also be happy to know 256GB configurations of the iPhone XS Max can be purchased for anywhere between $625 and $630 depending on the way the handset looks and the coat of paint applied on top of the jumbo-sized body made from glass and stainless steel to tip the scales at 208 grams.
The XS Max sports a beautiful 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED screen with a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels, a versatile dual 12MP rear camera system, a pair of loud and crisp stereo speakers, a sizable battery, and a blazing fast Apple A12 Bionic SoC, even by late 2019 high-end standards.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):