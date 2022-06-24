Why this upcoming Android phone is everything the iPhone isn't, and will turn Apple users' heads

A unique design that was difficult to develop and financially risky to try selling

The kind of expansive software features an iPhone user can only dream of





Expensive, but the price is kind of reasonable when compared to Apple's upcoming new device

9.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Good Solid build and feel, stable hinge

Excellent screens in and out

Both displays are 120 Hz

Improved software experience for multitasking

Smooth performance

Good speakers The Bad Folded, the phone is awkwardly thick and tall

S Pen is a separate purchase, which means most will miss out

Still has visible crease

What's that? A stylus on a phone? A folding phone no less





Two 120Hz displays; even the upcoming iPhone 14 won't have that





Why is Apple so uninventive with the iPhone these days?

