Why I'm excited for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – a power user's dream phone

Lighter, better, faster, stronger













I had so much fun treating the Z Fold 2 like a tiny laptop, folding it like one and using its bottom half as a keyboard, and am looking forward to doing the exact same thing with the Z Fold 3 next month. And just thinking about the great things developers can think of and create for a phone like that gets me excited.



No selfie camera cutout? Thanks



Although the selfie camera cutout on the folding screen of last year's Z Fold 2 didn't take much space, it really affected some apps negatively. Back when I was using it, Netflix, for example, considered it a notch and completely didn't utilize the screen space above where the selfie camera began. You ended up with a video that isn't centered, nor filling the whole screen.



I know there are workarounds, but most people wouldn't bother. So having no camera cutout at all – just a large folding screen – would be great.



Reportedly the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 will use an under-display camera instead. During my



Less gross folding display? I hope so



It feels like I'm the only person bothered by this, but like I said in my long-term Z Fold 2 review, the folding screen gets nasty quick. Its "screen protector", which Samsung says not to remove, collects all the fingerprints in the world and starts looking like a smudged fingerprint exhibition, especially if you're in well-lit rooms or even worse – outside. The surface of that "screen protector" also didn't feel good to touch, feeling more resistive than an average smooth glass phone screen.



Lack of stylus support was arguably the only thing keeping last year's Z Fold 2 from being the ultimate power user's dream phone but now – the Z Fold 3 will remedy that.The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will weigh about 13 grams less than its 282 gram predecessor, which doesn't sound like much (because it isn't), but it's still something. The Z Fold 2 is a thick, weighty candy bar-shaped phone, but it bodes well that the Z Fold 3 will be lighter and supposedly slightly smaller and thinner.Carrying the Z Fold 2 around was my biggest gripe with it, because you do have to get used to a completely new shape and weight in your pocket. It actually fit in most pockets just fine, and since I'm a user of heavy and big phones, the weight didn't bother me at first, but started eventually.And of course, the Z Fold 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 and pack 12GB of RAM to keep up with the times, but the Fold 2 was already well capable enough to run three apps in split screen and more in windowed mode, no hiccups.