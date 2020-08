Why the Pixel 4a is not a real competitor to the iPhone SE

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.





Google has no mind share when it comes to Pixel phones

“...relates to the development of consumer awareness or popularity, and is one of the main objectives of advertising and promotion. When people think of examples of a product type or category, they usually think of a limited number of brand names. The aim of mind share is to establish a brand as being one of the best kinds of a given product or service, and to even have the brand name become a synonym for the product or service offered.”

Google’s Pixel 4a was just announced and it’s shaping up to be an amazing budget phone. It looks nice, it has a great camera and will get a bunch of unique features reserved only for Pixel devices.Even before the Pixel 4a was officially announced, people were comparing it to Apple’s iPhone SE . And it makes sense. The two phones are priced closely. Apple makes iPhones and develops iOS, Google makes Pixels and develops Android. You can’t get a better rivalry, right?And when it was revealed that the Pixel 4a would cost $350, instead of the anticipated $400, it seemed like Google was throwing the glove at Apple, undercutting its value proposition by $50. $50 isn’t that much money, but in this context, it’s a 12% difference. Not insignificant at all. After rolling up its sleeves, is Google finally ready to challenge Apple? Not quite.Make no mistake, on paper, the two phones are competitor. But they’re fighting in different leagues, here’s why…Mind share, as Wikipedia describes it In the smartphone industry, it’s pretty easy to pinpoint which brands have the biggest mind share: Apple and Samsung. Other brands have managed to secure mind shares in different markets as well, even if their sales aren’t as ubiquitous as those of Samsung and Apple.