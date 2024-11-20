Why iPhone SE 4 could replace both iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 14 in Apple’s 2025 lineup (start at $600)

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 16

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 16

Option 1: The iPhone lineup stays unchanged - iPhone SE 4 replaces iPhone SE 3, starting at $500

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone SE 4

Option 2: The iPhone SE 4 effectively replaces the iPhone 14 - starts at the same $600

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 14

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 14

Option 3: Both the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 14 remain in Apple’s 2025 lineup but switch places/prices

iPhone 14

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE

iPhone 14

The iPhone SE 4 can/will/should take the iPhone 14’s spot in Apple’s 2025 lineup - here's why

Nice and easy - this would give people a choice of four vanilla iPhones, and twomodels, and choice is always good.If this scenario was to play out, thewould most likely retain its $600 price tag, which is $500 more than the rumored price of the. And that’s where I see the first major hint that this can’t be Apple’s actual plan. But I’ll get to that in a bit…Now, that’s the other (obvious) scenario, and one I think is most likely, or at least makes the most sense to me.To be clear, the reason I say thecould “effectively” replace theis because theisn’t the iPhone 14’s successor on paper. However, this isn’t how things work out in practice.In other words, theis expected to have more than enough upgrades over thethat it’s starting to look like a phone that can easily replace Apple’s 2022 flagship in the 2025 iPhone lineup.And the third possible outcome is perhaps the most unconventional scenario, but one I believe also happens to make a ton of sense.In other words, if Apple *really, really* wanted to keep thein its 2025 lineup (for reasons I wouldn’t understand), there’s a chance theandcan basically switch places, or rather prices.In practice, this would mean thewould drop down to $500 from $600, and the noticeably more advancedwould start at a hefty (for an SE model) $600.The reason this outcome makes a lot more sense than the reversed price difference is because it’d be far more profitable for Apple, and it wouldn’t be at all unjustified. iPhone users would happily pay $600 for anwith the latest and greatest AI tricks, a better camera, and a far more advanced chip rather than save $100 to get the, which they can get on eBay for some $350.