Which Galaxy Note 20 Ultra storage option should you get?





You might also like these:



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra storage options, what are your choices?

With the Note 20 Ultra, Samsung made some weird decisions when it comes to storage options. Despite the hefty $1,300 price tag, the base version of the Note 20 Ultra comes with 128GB of storage. 128GB is standard even on some budget phones these days and although the Note 20 Ultra comes with the super-fast UFS 3.1 storage, which is more expensive, 128GB still seems a bit low for the price.But worry not, Samsung also gives you the option to get the Note 20 Ultra with 512GB of storage. That’s the only other option, no 256GB variant available for this phone. The upgrade will cost you $150, bumping the total price to $1450.There’s one caveat, though. For some inexplicable reason, only the black version of the Note 20 Ultra comes with 512GB. If you want to get the gorgeous Mystic Bronz version that’s on every marketing material about the Note 20 Ultra, you’re stuck with 128GB of storage.