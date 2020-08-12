Which Galaxy Note 20 color should you get?

This year, Samsung has decided to ditch the Aurora colors of 2019 and has opted for a more mature color palette. The color choices seem pretty straightforward, but there are some subtle nuances of each color which can complicate picking the best Galaxy Note 20 color for you. This article will attempt to help you choose and maybe even give you some ideas on which Galaxy Note 20 color might suit you best.



All Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra colors:

Mystic Bronze – the signature color of the Note series

Mystic White – available with 128GB Note 20 Ultra only

Mystic Black – available only with the 512GB Note 20 Ultra

Mystic Gray, Mystic Green – available with Note 20 only

Mystic Red, Blue, Pink – colors expected to be exclusive to Korean carriers



Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze









Of course, we are going to start with the signature color for the Note 20 series – the impressive Mystic Bronze color. This color is timeless, it’s neither trendy nor old-fashioned, and it’s most likely going to be the most popular Note 20 color.





It looks stunning, without being gaudy or pretentious. This color will look good in any lighting conditions, and if you happen to like your smartphone to be different and look modern, sleek and gorgeous, this color option is for you.







It has a beautiful satin matte finish and the metal frame of the Galaxy 20 is painted with a matching bronze tint. The S Pen is also in the same color.







However, it's important to highlight that the bronze has a predominant pink-ish tint to it and in some lighting conditions, it may look even more pink than bronze, so keep that in mind if you're considering this color.







Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Gray









Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green









Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Black









The Mystic Black is only available for the 512GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It is more like a dark gray color, beautifully slimming the smartphone. It looks classical and conservative. The black also blends quite well with the camera bump and the metal frame of the phone, also painted in the same color. Black is elegant and great for people who like their smartphones stylish and sleek.









Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White



You can choose to enjoy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White as well, as long as you're fine with 128GB of storage. It's also a pretty conservative color, but it never goes out of style. The white color is bright, elegant and simple, and definitely looks good in any light. The camera bump and the metal frame of the smartphone are painted in a silver tint and contrast quite nicely with the glossy white back. Its white so obviously fingerprints smudges won’t be as visible on it, compared to the black option.



The white can look good if you’re into a conservative look, or into a bright and optimistic style, and also if you would love a different, but not gaudy, smartphone. We definitely recommend it if you’re unsure whether you will get tired of the bronze color or if the black seems way too simple for your liking. Exclusive Galaxy Note 20 colors: Red, Blue, Pink



South Korean carriers might get some Galaxy Note 20 exclusive colors such as Mystic Red, blue and pink, but there is no information yet on whether or not these colors will be available for purchase in the US or Europe.

