Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Samsung Articles Android

Which Galaxy Note 20 color should you get?

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Aug 12, 2020, 3:18 AM
Which Galaxy Note 20 color should you get?
Samsung announced the gorgeous-looking, highly-anticipated Note 20 series to much fanfare. Packing impressive specs and sleek design, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have captured the attention of the public, and many are now considering getting one as their next daily driver.

This year, Samsung has decided to ditch the Aurora colors of 2019 and has opted for a more mature color palette. The color choices seem pretty straightforward, but there are some subtle nuances of each color which can complicate picking the best Galaxy Note 20 color for you. This article will attempt to help you choose and maybe even give you some ideas on which Galaxy Note 20 color might suit you best.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra here


All Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra colors:


  • Mystic Bronze – the signature color of the Note series
  • Mystic White – available with 128GB Note 20 Ultra only
  • Mystic Black – available only with the 512GB Note 20 Ultra
  • Mystic Gray, Mystic Green – available with Note 20 only
  • Mystic Red, Blue, Pink – colors expected to be exclusive to Korean carriers

Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze



Of course, we are going to start with the signature color for the Note 20 series – the impressive Mystic Bronze color. This color is timeless, it’s neither trendy nor old-fashioned, and it’s most likely going to be the most popular Note 20 color. 

It looks stunning, without being gaudy or pretentious. This color will look good in any lighting conditions, and if you happen to like your smartphone to be different and look modern, sleek and gorgeous, this color option is for you.

It has a beautiful satin matte finish and the metal frame of the Galaxy 20 is painted with a matching bronze tint. The S Pen is also in the same color.  

However, it's important to highlight that the bronze has a predominant pink-ish tint to it and in some lighting conditions, it may look even more pink than bronze, so keep that in mind if you're considering this color.

Another important detail about this color is that if you want to get the Watch, Galaxy Buds Live and your Galaxy Note 20 to match colors, this is the only option you can pick.

Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Gray



This is a more conservative color, available only for the Note 20 and not the Note 20 Ultra. If you don’t want to show off your smartphone too much, this option may be for you. It’s with a satin-inspired matte finish and looks good, although to some it may seem a little too simple. However, less is more for some people and if you happen to be in this category, you will definitely enjoy the subtle premium vibe this color option gives off. The metal frame of the Galaxy Note 20 is also painted in a matching color for a sleek effect.

Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green



The Mystic Green is also available only for the Galaxy Note 20, and not the Ultra. This color, although subdued, is another great option if you’re looking for a color that sparks interest and draws attention. The camera bump also looks great in a similar green tint. Its soft matte finish looks first-class, making the Note 20 polycarbonate back look and feel premium, despite not being glass.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Black



The Mystic Black is only available for the 512GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It is more like a dark gray color, beautifully slimming the smartphone. It looks classical and conservative. The black also blends quite well with the camera bump and the metal frame of the phone, also painted in the same color. Black is elegant and great for people who like their smartphones stylish and sleek.

Unfortunately, it’s glossy glass back makes it a perfect fingerprint magnet, and you have to take this into consideration if you’re looking into this color option. 

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White



You can choose to enjoy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White as well, as long as you're fine with 128GB of storage. It's also a pretty conservative color, but it never goes out of style. The white color is bright, elegant and simple, and definitely looks good in any light. The camera bump and the metal frame of the smartphone are painted in a silver tint and contrast quite nicely with the glossy white back. Its white so obviously fingerprints smudges won’t be as visible on it, compared to the black option.

The white can look good if you’re into a conservative look, or into a bright and optimistic style, and also if you would love a different, but not gaudy, smartphone. We definitely recommend it if you’re unsure whether you will get tired of the bronze color or if the black seems way too simple for your liking.

Exclusive Galaxy Note 20 colors: Red, Blue, Pink



South Korean carriers might get some Galaxy Note 20 exclusive colors such as Mystic Red, blue and pink, but there is no information yet on whether or not these colors will be available for purchase in the US or Europe.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
$1282 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on
$1269 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
$1282 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New variable refresh rate screen to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a Review: Midrange Magic
Popular stories
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless