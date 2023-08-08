When will Android 14 come to my phone? Our expectations

Android 14

So, when will Android 14 land on my device? Here are our expectations and estimates based on previous Android releases.





When will Android 14 arrive on my Pixel phone?





Here's when some of the previous versions of Android were launched to eligible Pixel devices. While not predictive, this list gives us a rough indication as to when we should expect Android 14 to arrive.









With the oddball Android 12, which got slightly delayed, most previous Android versions have launched in the August-September window, which makes this the most probable release date for Android 14 as well.





In fact, Google's own ambiguous roadmap reveals that the August-September period is when we'll get the next version of Android. The official chart below lacks a definite month for the official release, but we can make our own expectations based on that graph.









When will Android 14 arrive on my non-Pixel phone?





There's no official word yet on possible timeframes for the Android 14 release to non-Google devices yet.





Based on previous periods and Android releases, we'd expect each Android manufacturer to share their plans for the rollout of their own Android 14 -based interfaces shortly after Google releases the software to the public in the coming weeks.













The same pattern should be generally true for all other major Android manufacturers, like Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, which will be bringing their own flavor of Android 14 to their flagships this fall.