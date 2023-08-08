When will Android 14 come to my phone? Our expectations
Android 14 is right around the corner. In fact, the next major software update to Google's wildly popular mobile operating system should arrive in the following weeks. Although Google didn't spend too much time detailing Android 14 on stage during Google I/O'23, there are many minor improvements coming with Android 14 that aim to perfect the formula.
As usual, Google's own line of Pixel devices is first in queue to receive the software update. It will take some time before Android 14 arrives to the compatible phones of other manufacturers, as they usually need some time to develop their own custom Android skins based on Android 14.
So, when will Android 14 land on my device? Here are our expectations and estimates based on previous Android releases.
When will Android 14 arrive on my Pixel phone?
Here's when some of the previous versions of Android were launched to eligible Pixel devices. While not predictive, this list gives us a rough indication as to when we should expect Android 14 to arrive.
|Android version
|Release date
|Android 10
|September 3, 2019
|Android 11
|September 8, 2020
|Android 12
|October 4, 2021
|Android 13
|August 15, 2022
With the oddball Android 12, which got slightly delayed, most previous Android versions have launched in the August-September window, which makes this the most probable release date for Android 14 as well.
In fact, Google's own ambiguous roadmap reveals that the August-September period is when we'll get the next version of Android. The official chart below lacks a definite month for the official release, but we can make our own expectations based on that graph.
When will Android 14 arrive on my non-Pixel phone?
There's no official word yet on possible timeframes for the Android 14 release to non-Google devices yet.
Based on previous periods and Android releases, we'd expect each Android manufacturer to share their plans for the rollout of their own Android 14-based interfaces shortly after Google releases the software to the public in the coming weeks.
As usual, we expect flagships to get the update first, and quite possibly in the October-November timeframe if previous years are anything to go by. Last year, for example, Samsung's Galaxy S22 ex-flagships got the Android 13 update in mid-October, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 4/Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the most recent mid-range Samsung phones.
Thus, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as the recent Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 should probably get Android 14 with Samsung's own One UI 6.0 skin on top sometime in late October or early November.
The same pattern should be generally true for all other major Android manufacturers, like Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, which will be bringing their own flavor of Android 14 to their flagships this fall.
