What is a periscope camera (and why it’s nice to see one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Apple calls the periscope design in the iPhone 15 Pro Max "an innovative tetraprism design" and adds that there's also a combined optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, Apple’s most advanced stabilization system yet. The tetraprism catches the light from the lens, reflects it four times through the glass structure and by making it travel for longer, it in fact creates the needed separation between the lens and the sensor for the zoom magic to happen. If all of this sounds complicated, don't be afraid, just keep on reading and we'll explain it in the simplest of terms.

Periscope basics

Digital vs. optical zoom

How does the periscope camera work?

TL;DR:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The origins of a periscope as an optical invention can be traced to several centuries back. Up until recently, most of us thought of it as ‘that tube to see through’ on a submarine. Things are different these days, and phone users often encounter the term ‘periscope camera’ in headlines, or even own phones with such cameras.In the simplest of terms, think of it as a special lens system that gives you extra optical zoom capabilities. Typically, optical zoom is achieved by moving a lens element further from the image sensor – the more you want to zoom in, the further that element has to go. But of course, nobody wants a phone with a huge lens module sticking out. A periscope system solves this using a non-standard design and lens alignment: sideways. Thus it gives you ‘real’ optical zoom instead of digital zoom. The difference is huge, but let’s talk it over again.Before the introduction of secondary (and tertiary, or more) camera setups, there was only one camera on the back of a standard phone. It was sort of a swiss-army knife tool: it was used for indoor, outdoor shots, portraits, snapshots, literally everything. Every now and then, though, users had to take a photo of something that’s either distant or small. That’s when one learns about the digital zoom pain: as you enlarge your image from the single-camera setup, quality degrades and artifacts bloom. That, in a nutshell, is digital zoom. You take a picture, clip out the surroundings of your subject, and enlarge what’s left of the image. Cropping out of a picture with a higher megapixel count produces better results, but still, it’s nowhere near as good as optical zoom.Optical zoom is quite different. Yes, no doubt it too leads to deteriorating picture quality, but it’s far subtle and overall incomparable with digital zoom. Like the name suggests, optical zoom is possible because of optical alterations in the lens itself. Again, for the magic to happen, there are physical limitations and prerequisites: the front element of the lens has to be positioned further away from the sensor (the sensor is where your scene is captured and turned from light to zeros and ones, which is turned by the device as a beautiful image on your screen).The best example of a gadget with optical zoom capabilities is your mom’s point and shoot camera. Remember the lens on that compact thing used to protrude? Now, with some extreme exceptions (we’ll list them below), phone manufacturers are not fascinated with the idea of producing a device with a 4 inch tube, sticking out of the back that has to extend and retrieve non-stop. That’s why brands resort to implementing telephoto capabilities with periscope cameras. They save space and don’t turn your phone into a mutant.Periscope cameras use a prism/mirror combo to reflect light 90 degrees and send it through lens elements onto the sensor. It’s used for magnification purposes.If you can stomach a teardown of thewhen it becomes available, you’ll get to see what’s so special about a periscope camera: first of all, often it has a rectangular front element (which you can see even without the device being disassembled), unlike the other cameras (they’re circular). The, however, features a circular front element lens, not a rectangular. Very exotic.