Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more

Deals
It's Friday once again, so happy Friday! Yep, for most of us, regular, not workaholic people, Friday is probably the most anticipated day of the week. We even bet some people have been waiting for Friday ever since they went to bed on Sunday night. After all, Friday is the beacon of hope, signaling that you are mere hours away from reclaiming your freedom from your mundane 9-to-5 job or school.

But you know what would make this Friday even more special? And no, 'more beer' is not the answer we were looking for, although it's an extremely incredible and valid suggestion that we adore and give a huge thumbs up to. However, there's something even more mesmerizing than a cold beer on a Friday night, and that is scoring massive savings on an amazing device through an extraordinary deal.

Oh, yeah! That's right! It's time for another PhoneArena Weekly deals roundup, a list of all the best deals we've managed to find this week throughout our ferocious 24/7, eight-days-a-week deal hunting. Check out the offers below and grab a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, a pair of headphones, or Bluetooth speaker at a crazy discount today. But beware, these hot deals have been up for grabs for a few days now and may not last long, so be sure to act fast!

Top 3 deals this week


Google Pixel 8 Pro: now $200 off at Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro is still available at $200 off on Amazon, which essentially lands it at its best price. This puppy features a 6.7-inch OLED display and plenty of AI smarts that make it a worthwhile investment, not to mention the stellar camera setup and advanced camera app that helps you turn your photos into a masterpiece. Get it now and save $200.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300!

Snag the Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space on Motorola.com and score sweet savings of $300 in the process! The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bang for your buck! So, get one now while it's available for less!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): Save $120!

Snag Samsung's current flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on Amazon and save $120 in the process. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features and is a real bargain right now!
$120 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

As with every other weekly deals roundup, we start with the top three deals we believe offer the biggest bang for your buck.

The Pixel 8 Pro, Google's current flagship phone, is enjoying a sweet $200 discount on Amazon. The phone has top-tier performance and takes incredible photos thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's mystical software magic.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro is still an expensive phone, even with Amazon's current $200 discount. Therefore, if you want something that won't break the bank, feel free to go for the sleek business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone, which is currently on sale at Motorola and can be yours for $300 off its price. You can also trade in your old phone for additional savings. The Motorola ThinkPhone also delivers amazing performance and takes beautiful photos. Furthermore, it's a real steal at its current price.

In case you already have a fancy smartphone but are in the market for a fancy smartwatch, Samsung's stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is the top-of-the-line Galaxy smartwatch at the moment, is on sale for $120 off its price on Amazon. The watch is just incredible. It packs a stylish design, comes with a gazillion features and runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download various apps directly on it. Furthermore, this bad boy rarely receives such massive price cuts, so this is definitely a deal you cannot miss out on!

Check out these awesome phone deals as well


Pixel 7a 8GB 128GB: Save $125!

Get the Pixel 7a on Amazon and save $125 in the process. The phone may be a mid-ranger, but offers top-tier performance and takes beautiful photos. It's a real bang for your buck.
$125 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro: 25% off at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available at 25% off on Amazon. Although this puppy has been on the shelves for some time now, it'll receive Android 15 as a final OS update, plus security updates until 2026, meaning it'll be good to go for at least another year. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a great display, top-notch performance, and a versatile camera that should match your smartphone photography obsessions. Get it now and save big.
$140 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $400!

Best Buy is currently selling the Google Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space for $400 off its price. The phone has good performance, takes beautiful photos and is a good value for money!
$400 off (22%)
$1399
$1799
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Now $300 OFF on Amazon!

Get the 256GB version of the Motorola Razr+ 2023 for $300 off its price on Amazon. The phone is a mobile powerhouse that can fold in half. Oh, it takes awesome photos, too!
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

If you want a new Pixel phone but don't want to spend that much cash on the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 7a is currently on sale on Amazon, waiting to be snatched for $125 off its price. Or, if you're looking for a fancy-looking Pixel phone and money isn't a problem for you, the fanciest of them all, the Pixel Fold, is enjoying a pretty hefty $400 discount at Best Buy.

However, if clamshell foldables are more your style, Motorola's foldable powerhouse, the Motorola Razr+, is also on sale at a generous $300 markdown on Amazon. And, in case you live and breathe the Never Settle mantra, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also discounted at the moment and can be yours for $140 less.

Snag a nice tablet while at it


Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 128GB, Chiffon Rose: Now $158OFF on Amazon!!

Snag the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 in Chiffon Rose on Amazon and save $158. The tablet has good performance, sports a built-in stylus, and is a real steal right now!
$158 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $300 off at Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the fantastic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at an extra cool $300 off its price tag. The deal applies to the 128GB configuration, but the good news is that the tablet has a dedicated microSD card slot. It also features a fantastic 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a top-notch camera, and great battery life. Aside from the $300 discount, you can trade in an eligible device to unlock extra savings.
$300 off (27%)
$799 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $140!

The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is currently $140 off its price on Amazon. The tablet has good performance, nice display and is a great value for money especially at its current price. So take advantage of this deal and snag one at a discounted price now!
$140 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Now $120 OFF at Best Buy!

Snag the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 at Best Buy and save $120 in the process. The tablet packs top-tier performance, has an amazing display and is a great value for money. So, don't waste time and get one at a discounted price today!
$120 off (13%)
$799 99
$919 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $150 on the 64GB iPad Air 5 at Amazon

Amazon is selling the iPad Air (2022) at $150 off across several colors. Being able to save $150 on a new Apple tablet isn't an everyday occurrence, so we suggest taking advantage of this awesome chance to get your hands on the M1-powered beast in compact form while you still can at that fantastic price.
$150 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11: Now 39% OFF at Woot!

Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 at Woot and save $89 in the process. This is a budget-friendly tablet, perfect for binge-watching Netflix on the go and is a real bargain right now!
$89 off (39%)
$139 99
$229
Buy at Woot

Oh, look at that! We have sweet tablet deals this week as well. If you are in the market for a slate that won't break the bank and intend to use it mainly for binge-watching Netflix, you can snag the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 or Amazon Fire Max 11 for $158 off and $89 off, respectively.

However, in case you want something more powerful at a more affordable price, feel free to go for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which is currently enjoying a sweet $140 discount on Amazon. But if you are in the market for an ultra-powerful slate that you want to use for work and entertainment, you'll be happy to learn that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9, and iPad Air (2022) are also on sale this week. All three slates have incredible performance, and you won't regret buying either one.

Why not also amp up your smartwatch game for less


Pixel Watch: 43% off at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch is again available on Amazon at 43% off its MSRP of $349.99. This is the Wi-Fi-only version of the timepiece. The wearable has a heart rate sensor, ECG and blood oxygen tracker, and sleep tracker, and offers advanced fitness tracking provided by Fitbit. Get it now and save 43%.
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: save $110 on Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music in Aqua currently retails on Amazon at $110 off its price tag. Even though this wearable isn't exactly a spring chicken, it gives you a bang for your buck at that price. The timepiece supports many of Garmin's advanced features, including Garmin Coach, and it also stands out with a great battery life of up to seven days in smartwatch mode.
$110 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, LTE): Now $250 OFF at Woot!

Get the LTE-powered 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Woot and save $250 in the process. Despite being released in 2021, this is still a sleek-looking smartwatch full of features and is a real bang for your buck. Get it for peanuts while you still can!
$250 off (58%)
$179 99
$429 99
Buy at Woot

We already mentioned that you can snag Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a lovely price cut, but if you're on a shoestring budget, we suggest you go for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic instead. At the moment, this old but gold smartwatch is on sale for $250 off its price at Woot and is the perfect Galaxy Watch for someone who doesn't want to break the bank.

Alternatively, you can get the OG Pixel Watch, which is enjoying a pretty awesome $150 markdown on Amazon. And if you are serious about your health and have a more active lifestyle, feel free to snag the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for $110 off its price. The watch may not exactly be new to the market, but it packs good battery life and many health-tracking features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, which offers training plans tailored to you.

Don't miss out on grabbing a pair of awesome headphones at a discount, too


JBL Tour PRO+: Save $130 at Woot!

Snag JBL's top-tier earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+, for $130 off their price. The earbuds have great sound, good ANC, nice battery life and are a steal right now! So, be sure to act fast and snatch a pair today!
$130 off (65%)
$69 99
$199 95
Buy at Woot

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (White): Now 52% OFF on Amazon!

Grab the premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 52% off their price through this awesome Amazon deal. The earbuds have a comfortable design, a 360-degree audio, incredible ANC, and are a real steal right now.
$120 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45: Save $130!

Get the awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 for $130 off their price at Best Buy through this sweet offer. The headphones have awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and are a real bargain!
$130 off (40%)
$199
$329
Buy at BestBuy

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 White color: Save $110!

Grab a pair of White-colored Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds on Amazon and save $110 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, good ANC, and are a real bargain right now!
$110 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

New Bose QuietComfort: Save $100!

Amazon is currently selling the new Bose QuietComfort for $100 off their price. The headphones offer amazing sound, pack top-tier ANC, and are currently at their lowest price at the retailer. They are a real bang for your buck!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Music is something incredible. It has the power to motivate you and even give you extra strength. This is why it's crucial to listen to your favorite songs in amazing quality. And the good news is that we spotted some fantastic deals on top-notch headphones this week.

The phenomenal Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are currently on sale for $120 off and $110 off, respectively, allowing you to up your listening experience without tanking your bank account in the process. In case you want to save more, Woot is offering JBL's premium Tour PRO+ earphones for only $69.99, which is a whopping $130 below their sticker price of $199.95.

However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, feel free to snag the incredible Bose QuietComfort 45 for $130 off their price at Best Buy. Alternatively, you can opt for the successor to the Bose QuietComfort 45, the new Bose QuietComfort, currently discounted by $100 on Amazon. Aside from the confusing naming scheme, both pairs of headphones sound incredible and are good value for money.

Have the party of your life this weekend with an incredible Bluetooth speaker


JBL Partybox 310: Save 31% at Amazon right now

The fantastic JBL Partybox 310 is now available at its best price on Amazon. The speaker offers booming sound accompanied by a dazzling light show, a fantastic design featuring a handle and built-in wheels for easy transportation, and mic plus guitar inputs, helping you turn any party into a memorable karaoke night. Get it now at its best price and enjoy your savings.
$170 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $115 on Amazon

The Beosound Explore can be yours at $115 off on Amazon. This is a limited-time deal that may expire soon, so if you'd like to get a premium speaker with IP67 rating, up to 27 hours of playtime, and EQ customization options, we recommend you act fast and get your Bang & Olufsen speaker right away.
$115 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

This week's selection of super-duper Bluetooth speaker deals may be a bit modest, but you can still score sweet savings on a new, awesome device with amazing sound. The powerful JBL Partybox 310 is currently on sale for $170 off its price on Amazon. In case you want something more compact, as the Partybox 310 is one big fella, you can go for the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, which is currently enjoying a lovely $115 price cut.


