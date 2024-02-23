Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more
Top 3 deals this week
As with every other weekly deals roundup, we start with the top three deals we believe offer the biggest bang for your buck.
The Pixel 8 Pro, Google's current flagship phone, is enjoying a sweet $200 discount on Amazon. The phone has top-tier performance and takes incredible photos thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's mystical software magic.
However, the Pixel 8 Pro is still an expensive phone, even with Amazon's current $200 discount. Therefore, if you want something that won't break the bank, feel free to go for the sleek business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone, which is currently on sale at Motorola and can be yours for $300 off its price. You can also trade in your old phone for additional savings. The Motorola ThinkPhone also delivers amazing performance and takes beautiful photos. Furthermore, it's a real steal at its current price.
In case you already have a fancy smartphone but are in the market for a fancy smartwatch, Samsung's stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is the top-of-the-line Galaxy smartwatch at the moment, is on sale for $120 off its price on Amazon. The watch is just incredible. It packs a stylish design, comes with a gazillion features and runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download various apps directly on it. Furthermore, this bad boy rarely receives such massive price cuts, so this is definitely a deal you cannot miss out on!
Check out these awesome phone deals as well
If you want a new Pixel phone but don't want to spend that much cash on the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 7a is currently on sale on Amazon, waiting to be snatched for $125 off its price. Or, if you're looking for a fancy-looking Pixel phone and money isn't a problem for you, the fanciest of them all, the Pixel Fold, is enjoying a pretty hefty $400 discount at Best Buy.
However, if clamshell foldables are more your style, Motorola's foldable powerhouse, the Motorola Razr+, is also on sale at a generous $300 markdown on Amazon. And, in case you live and breathe the Never Settle mantra, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also discounted at the moment and can be yours for $140 less.
Snag a nice tablet while at it
Oh, look at that! We have sweet tablet deals this week as well. If you are in the market for a slate that won't break the bank and intend to use it mainly for binge-watching Netflix, you can snag the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 or Amazon Fire Max 11 for $158 off and $89 off, respectively.
However, in case you want something more powerful at a more affordable price, feel free to go for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which is currently enjoying a sweet $140 discount on Amazon. But if you are in the market for an ultra-powerful slate that you want to use for work and entertainment, you'll be happy to learn that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9, and iPad Air (2022) are also on sale this week. All three slates have incredible performance, and you won't regret buying either one.
Why not also amp up your smartwatch game for less
We already mentioned that you can snag Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a lovely price cut, but if you're on a shoestring budget, we suggest you go for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic instead. At the moment, this old but gold smartwatch is on sale for $250 off its price at Woot and is the perfect Galaxy Watch for someone who doesn't want to break the bank.
Alternatively, you can get the OG Pixel Watch, which is enjoying a pretty awesome $150 markdown on Amazon. And if you are serious about your health and have a more active lifestyle, feel free to snag the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for $110 off its price. The watch may not exactly be new to the market, but it packs good battery life and many health-tracking features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, which offers training plans tailored to you.
Don't miss out on grabbing a pair of awesome headphones at a discount, too
Music is something incredible. It has the power to motivate you and even give you extra strength. This is why it's crucial to listen to your favorite songs in amazing quality. And the good news is that we spotted some fantastic deals on top-notch headphones this week.
The phenomenal Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are currently on sale for $120 off and $110 off, respectively, allowing you to up your listening experience without tanking your bank account in the process. In case you want to save more, Woot is offering JBL's premium Tour PRO+ earphones for only $69.99, which is a whopping $130 below their sticker price of $199.95.
However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, feel free to snag the incredible Bose QuietComfort 45 for $130 off their price at Best Buy. Alternatively, you can opt for the successor to the Bose QuietComfort 45, the new Bose QuietComfort, currently discounted by $100 on Amazon. Aside from the confusing naming scheme, both pairs of headphones sound incredible and are good value for money.
Have the party of your life this weekend with an incredible Bluetooth speaker
This week's selection of super-duper Bluetooth speaker deals may be a bit modest, but you can still score sweet savings on a new, awesome device with amazing sound. The powerful JBL Partybox 310 is currently on sale for $170 off its price on Amazon. In case you want something more compact, as the Partybox 310 is one big fella, you can go for the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, which is currently enjoying a lovely $115 price cut.
