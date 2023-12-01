Weekly deals roundup: Save big on a new Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 5, Surface Pro 8 and more





Pull the trigger on one of the top 3 deals this week





Motorola ThinkPhone: Save $300! 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: save $201 at Walmart The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard in Black can now be yours at $201 off its price tag. This is a pretty awesome deal you can now take advantage of over at Walmart. $201 off (20%) $799 $999 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE: Save $110! Get the 44mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 for $110 off its usual price on Amazon. This is a high-end smartwatch loaded with features, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. $110 off (31%) Buy at Amazon









On the other hand, if you already have a fancy phone but are in need of a new nice tablet, then feel free to get the incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 8 from Walmart, where the slate is enjoying a sweet, sweet $201 discount and can be yours for just $799. The tablet packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and even comes with a keyboard inside the box, so it can replace your current slate and your laptop.



Those in the market for a new smartwatch can also snatch the 44mm LTE version of Samsung's high-end If you want to get a new stylish and powerful phone without breaking the bank, then we strongly encourage you to capitalize on this pretty much no-brainer deal and snatch Motorola's sleek-looking ThinkPhone . This handsome fella is currently available for just $399.99, which is a whopping $300 off the phone's usual $699.99 price tag. The ThinkPhone comes with a high-end chipset, 68W wired charging, good battery life, and takes awesome photos. It's a real bargain for money, indeed.On the other hand, if you already have a fancy phone but are in need of a new nice tablet, then feel free to get the incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 8 from Walmart, where the slate is enjoying a sweet, sweet $201 discount and can be yours for just $799. The tablet packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and even comes with a keyboard inside the box, so it can replace your current slate and your laptop.Those in the market for a new smartwatch can also snatch the 44mm LTE version of Samsung's high-end Galaxy Watch 5 for $110 off its price on Amazon. The Galaxy Watch 5 may be an older model, but it's a premium smartwatch through and through. It packs a plethora of features and nice durability, and it's a real bargain at its current price.





Here are a few awesome phone deals worth checking out as well





Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 48 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Ink Blue and Harbor Gray Color Options $88 off (35%) $161 99 $249 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250! Snatch the Motorola Edge 2023 from Amazon and save $250 in the process. The phone has great performance, a beautiful display, nice battery life, and 68W wired charging. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain with that sweet discount. $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023: Now $200 OFF on Amazon! Get the Motorola Razr 2023 from Amazon and save $200 in the process. The phone has good performance, nice battery life, and is a real bargain, especially at this price. $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr+ 2023: Save $300! Snatch the Motorola Razr+ 2023 with 256GB of storage space from Amazon and save $300 in the process. The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, and has nice battery life. $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22, 256GB: save $350 at Walmart right now If you're looking for a budget-friendly smartphone from the Galaxy S series, we suggest you consider this Walmart offer. Here, the merchant is offering you the chance to snag the highly capable Galaxy S22 with 256GB of internal storage space at an unbeatable $350 discount. Don't miss out, for the deal may expire soon. $350 off (41%) $500 $849 99 Buy at Walmart Get the Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) and save $120! Who wouldn't want a smartphone with Android 13 out of the box, solid battery life, a great 6.5-inch 120Hz display, and expandable storage space that can go all the way up to 1TB for well under $200? If you're interested, go ahead and pull the trigger on Motorola.com's awesome deal on the Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023). $120 off (40%) $179 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola









In case you want a



Of course, we completely understand that foldables are not everyone's cup of tea, and if this is the case with you, you can save big on a powerful and completely not foldable phone as well. The awesome For a while, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phones were the only option for those wanting a clamshell foldable smartphone. Fortunately for us, Samsung is no longer the only player in foldable town. Motorola is also one of the companies fighting for the foldable piece of the smartphone pie, and right now, you can get its top-of-the-line Razr+ 2023 for $300 off its price.In case you want a foldable phone for even less, you can go for the more affordable Motorola Razr 2023 , which is currently available with a nice $200 markdown.Of course, we completely understand that foldables are not everyone's cup of tea, and if this is the case with you, you can save big on a powerful and completely notas well. The awesome Galaxy S22 is a whopping $350 off at Walmart, while the Motorola Edge 2023 , which is also a pretty capable machine, is available for $250 off its price on Amazon.





Some nice tablet deals to browse along the way





Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 64GB: Save $131! 10.4 inches display | Snapdragon 720G | microSD slot | S Pen | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack | Samsung DeX $131 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: Save $300! Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $300 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Save $440! Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Keyboard Included $440 off (29%) $1099 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Save $400! Get the 128GB version of the incredible Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Best Buy and save $400. The tablet has amazing performance, a beautiful display, all-day battery life, and even boasts its own stylus. $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab P12: Now $100 OFF at Lenovo! 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: save $130 at the official store The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is currently available at Lenovo.com for $130 off its price tag. That's quite a generous offer, given that the slate features an 11.2-inch 120Hz OLED screen, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Get it now and save big. $130 off (30%) $299 99 $429 99 Buy at Lenovo Galaxy Tab S9 12GB 256GB 11.inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $129 off (14%) Buy at Amazon









For example, Samsung's previous top-of-the-line slate, the super-duper



However, if you don't want to spend a lot of money, you can get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $131 less on Amazon or a Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with a sweet $130 discount from Lenovo itself. Now, sometimes even the fanciest and biggest smartphone isn't enough since there are times you just need something bigger. Well, this is where tablets come in with their large screens. And this week, we saw some really awesome deals on some of the best tablets on the market.For example, Samsung's previous top-of-the-line slate, the super-duper Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra , is a whopping $400 off its price at Best Buy, while the Galaxy Tab S9 is discounted by $129 on Amazon.However, if you don't want to spend a lot of money, you can get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $131 less on Amazon or a Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with a sweet $130 discount from Lenovo itself.





Upgrade your style with a new smartwatch for less while at it





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: Save $81! Get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this nice Cyber Monday deal and save $81 in the process. The watch has a stylish design, packs a plethora of features, and it's a real bang for your buck. $81 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm + Free SmartTag 2: Save $110! Get the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bundled with a Samsung SmartTag 2 through this deal and save $110 in the process. The watch is just amazing, and the tracker can save you big hassles. $110 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Built-in Sports Apps, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Bluetooth, Sunlight-Visible Monochrome Display with 128 x 128 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Chemically Strengthened Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Stress and Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Up to 14 Days of Battery Life, Graphite Color $86 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2: Now $150 OFF on Amazon! Snatch the stylish Garmin Venu 2 from Amazon and save a whopping $150 in the process. The smartwatch is just amazing. It has a stylish look, a plethora of features, and up to 11 days of battery life. $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $81 off its price on Amazon. In addition to that, Amazon is currently selling the



Those who prefer Garmin to Samsung can go for either the Garmin Instinct or Garmin Venu 2 instead, which are currently discounted by $86 and $150, respectively, on Amazon. The Galaxy Watch 5 may be an awesome smartwatch available for less, but right now, you can also get Samsung's latest and greatestfor $81 off its price on Amazon. In addition to that, Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bundled with Samsung's SmartTag 2 for $110 off the bundle's price.Those who prefer Garmin to Samsung can go for either the Garmin Instinct or Garmin Venu 2 instead, which are currently discounted by $86 and $150, respectively, on Amazon.





Listen to the sound of savings with a new pair of headphones





Save 35% on the Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green at Amazon Right now, you can treat yourself to the Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green and save an amazing 35% in the process. These earbuds are super comfortable to wear, offer incredible sound, boast solid ANC, and last about five hours on a single charge. They're some of the best affordable wireless earbuds for Android users. Take advantage of this awesome deal. $52 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Save $80! Grab the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II from Amazon and save $80 in the process. The earbuds have great sound and ANC, and they are a true bargain. $80 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Now $104 OFF on Amazon! Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black for $104 off their price from Amazon. The headphones sound amazing, have awesome ANC, and come with incredible battery life. $104 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Four Color Options $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon









All of the headphones pack amazing sound, have good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck. In other words, you will score a pair of awesome earbuds or cans, regardless of which headphones you go for. This week, you can take advantage of several awesome headphone deals. Savings range from 20% off the exceptional Jabra Elite 10 to a generous 35% discount on the remarkable Galaxy Buds 2 in Green. Another enticing deal is on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black, currently discounted by $104.All of the headphones pack amazing sound, have good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck. In other words, you will score a pair of awesome earbuds or cans, regardless of which headphones you go for.

It's finally Friday, and as you know, Friday is a special day since the weekend is literally hours away, and it's time for PhoneArena's weekly deals roundup.And we can say that this week was a very exciting one. It was the week after Black Friday, and it was the week of Cyber Monday. Sadly, most of the incredible deals we saw on Cyber Monday are now a thing of the past, like the event itself, but some of the offers are still available, albeit a few of them with slightly lower discounts.However, be sure to act fast and snatch a new smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, or a pair of great-sounding headphones for less through one of the deals below since you never know how long the offers will stay active now that we have passed the Black Friday season.