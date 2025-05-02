Weekly Deals Roundup: Save up to $300 on your dream Pixel 9, $200 on the iPad Air M2, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Helloooo Friday and PhoneArena's Weekly Deals Roundup! Just like that awesome song Flo Rida and Jason Derulo dropped nine years ago. Well, okay, they didn't sing about the weekly deals part, which is truly a missed opportunity. After all, the best way to kickstart your weekend is by saving big on a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, pair of headphones, or Bluetooth speaker with the lovingly curated Weekly Deals Roundup on PhoneArena.com.
So, whether you're in the market for a new mobile device or just browsing while waiting for your order at your favorite restaurant, you should definitely check out the thoughtfully picked deals below. After all, these are the best offers this week, and you might just find a bargain on a device you never thought you needed.
Top 3 deals this week
We saw plenty of unmissable mobile tech deals throughout this week. One of our favorite offers—and among the top promos we found—is on the 11-inch iPad Air M2 with 512GB of storage. The tablet is discounted by $200, bringing its price to a new all-time low. With its insanely fast performance and a gorgeous display, this is the slate you should get if you're an Apple user looking for a capable device without overspending.
On the other hand, if you're in Google's ecosystem and looking to enhance your listening experience, Amazon is selling the flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their second-best price. These puppies offer phenomenal sound, top-notch ANC, and are a must-have for every Google fan serious about enjoying their favorite songs in the best way possible.
The third top deal this week is on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), selling for $100 off its price on Amazon. Now, we know that Motorola has released the newer-generation Moto G Stylus, but if you're on a budget looking for a stylus-powered phone, this bad boy is definitely worth getting at its current price.
Be sure to check out these mouth-watering phone deals as well
This week is for Pixel fans, for sure—hands down. All four high-end Pixel 9 phones are selling at massive discounts on Amazon right now. You can save up to $300 on a new Pixel 9 handset, depending on the model.
If you're a Galaxy fan, on the other hand, you can get the top-tier Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage for $82 off or the Galaxy S24 FE for $150 less. OnePlus enthusiasts can score a bargain deal as well by snagging the OnePlus 12 for up to $250 off by applying coupon code 'HELLOMAY' at checkout and trading in their old phone.
So many solid tablet deals to check out!
Those in the market for a new top-notch tablet can save big as well. For instance, you can grab the latest iPad Air with an M3 chip for $100 off its price. If you're on a budget, Amazon is slashing the price of the all-new 11th-gen iPad by $50, letting you get one for just south of $300.
Android fans can get the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at a sweet 25% discount or opt for the OnePlus Pad 2, which can be yours for up to $150 off—but only with a trade-in and by applying coupon code 'HELLOMAY' at checkout. Plus, you'll get a gift valued at up to $99.99.
Up your smartwatch game while you're at it
If you're looking for a new smartwatch, don't worry—there are plenty of sweet smartwatch deals this week, too. Leading the pack is the Galaxy Watch Ultra, now available at a massive $260 discount. This rugged smartwatch is built for adventure, offering top-tier features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and advanced body composition tracking. Pixel fans, meanwhile, can grab the Pixel Watch 2 LTE at $100 off, dropping its price below $200—a steal for a feature-packed wearable that keeps you connected on the go.
Samsung’s sleek Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) is also $90 off, making it an excellent value for those who want premium features without paying full price. And for endurance-focused users, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is seeing a jaw-dropping 50% discount—letting you save $450 on a watch that delivers up to 16 days of battery life. Last but not least, Apple enthusiasts can snag the Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS, Black) for $100 off, bringing its price just under $330—the lowest it’s ever been!
You can enhance your listening for less, too!
Looking to upgrade your audio game without spending a fortune? This week's best headphone and speaker deals bring serious savings on top-tier brands like Beats, JBL, Samsung, Bose, and more—so you can enhance your listening experience for less!
One of the biggest steals is the Beats Studio Pro Kim Kardashian edition, now $180 off on Amazon. With phenomenal sound, powerful ANC, and up to 40 hours of battery life, these sleek headphones are an absolute bargain right now. Meanwhile, budget-conscious buyers can grab the JBL Live 460NC at a whopping 65% discount—making them an unbeatable value for just under $45.
Wireless earbuds lovers aren’t left out either! The Galaxy Buds FE are seeing a 35% discount, offering great sound and solid battery life at an incredible price. And if you’re after big sound in a small package, the JBL Xtreme 4 is now $110 off at Walmart, making it the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for your summer adventures.
Finally, Bose fans can pick up the SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) for $70 off—a premium speaker with fantastic audio quality that also integrates with your phone’s voice assistant.
