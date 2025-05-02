Weekly Deals Roundup: Save up to $300 on your dream Pixel 9, $200 on the iPad Air M2, and more





Top 3 deals this week





11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) Gray, Wi-Fi, 512GB: Save $200! $200 off (22%) Grab the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) with 512GB of storage in Gray and save $200 off its original price. You can snag one of the top tablets on the market for just under $700—an amazing deal for everything this powerhouse delivers. The M2 chip ensures blazing-fast performance, and the 11-inch LCD display offers fantastic movie and video quality. Don't miss out—save today! Buy at Amazon Pixel Buds Pro 2: 17% off at Amazon $40 off (17%) Google's latest high-end earbuds rarely receive discounts. But you can now buy them at their second-best price. The e-commerce giant has slashed 17% off their asking price across colorways, providing more value for your money. Get a pair and save while you can. Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (25%) Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), letting you score one for just under $300. The phone offers solid performance and boasts a stunning display. It's a bargain at its current price, so act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon





We saw plenty of unmissable mobile tech deals throughout this week. One of our favorite offers—and among the top promos we found—is on the 11-inch iPad Air M2 with 512GB of storage. The tablet is discounted by $200, bringing its price to a new all-time low. With its insanely fast performance and a gorgeous display, this is the slate you should get if you're an Apple user looking for a capable device without overspending.





On the other hand, if you're in Google 's ecosystem and looking to enhance your listening experience, Amazon is selling the flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their second-best price. These puppies offer phenomenal sound, top-notch ANC, and are a must-have for every Google fan serious about enjoying their favorite songs in the best way possible.

The third top deal this week is on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) , selling for $100 off its price on Amazon. Now, we know that Motorola has released the newer-generation Moto G Stylus, but if you're on a budget looking for a stylus-powered phone, this bad boy is definitely worth getting at its current price.





Be sure to check out these mouth-watering phone deals as well





Save $82 on the Galaxy S25 at Amazon $82 off (10%) The Galaxy S25 enjoys a sweet discount at Amazon. Right now, you can buy the 128GB model for $82 off its original price, which beats Samsung's current non-trade-in offer. Get yours and save. Buy at Amazon Save $150 on the Galaxy S24 FE! $150 off (23%) The Galaxy S24 FE is a fantastic choice for Samsung fans, offering great camera performance and a sharp, vibrant display. Right now, you can snag it for $150 off on Amazon—but hurry, this deal won't last forever! Buy at Amazon Trade-in OnePlus 12: $250 off at the official store $649 99 $899 99 $250 off (28%) The OnePlus 12 is an excellent pick at $250 off its original price at the official store. To get the price cut, you must provide any trade-in in any condition and apply coupon code "HELLOMAY" at checkout. This is the 16/512GB version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone. Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel 9 128GB: Save $200! $200 off (25%) Amazon is selling the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage for $200 off its price! The phone delivers top-tier performance, has a gorgeous display, and can now be yours for just under $600. It's an absolute bargain, so act fast and save now! Buy at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro is $250 off at Amazon $250 off (23%) Are you looking for a compact Pixel flagship? The Pixel 9 Pro is an excellent choice to consider. It's currently $250 off at Amazon, but only for a limited time. The discount applies to the 256GB model, but the 128GB unit is also on sale at $200 off. Buy at Amazon $250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL at Amazon $250 off (21%) Want plenty of screen real estate, multiple AI features, an incredible camera, and long software support? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might fit the bill. While it's not the cheapest Android phone out there, Amazon lets you save a whopping $250 on the 256GB variant in Hazel, making it more affordable. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon Pixel 9 Pro Fold 512GB: Save $300! $300 off (16%) The Pixel 9 Pro Fold (512GB) is now $300 off on Amazon, making it a steal. With top-tier performance and a stunning 8-inch inner display, this foldable powerhouse is a bargain you don’t want to miss. Snag it while the deal’s still live! Buy at Amazon





If you're a Galaxy fan, on the other hand, you can get the top-tier This week is for Pixel fans, for sure—hands down. All four high-end Pixel 9 phones are selling at massive discounts on Amazon right now. You can save up to $300 on a newhandset, depending on the model.If you're a Galaxy fan, on the other hand, you can get the top-tier Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage for $82 off or the Galaxy S24 FE for $150 less. OnePlus enthusiasts can score a bargain deal as well by snagging the OnePlus 12 for up to $250 off by applying coupon code 'HELLOMAY' at checkout and trading in their old phone.





So many solid tablet deals to check out!





Save $100 on the iPad Air M3, 11-inch, 128GB $100 off (17%) Amazon brings the 11-inch iPad Air M3 down to its best price yet! For what might be a limited time, the e-commerce giant slashes $100 off the powerful and compact iPad. The promo spreads across all colorways. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon Save $100 on the iPad Air M3, 13-inch, 128GB $100 off (13%) Want more screen real estate onboard your ultra-powerful iPad Air? The iPad Air M3 with a 13-inch display might be the best fit for your needs. This one also enjoys its lowest price on Amazon after a huge $100 discount. Get yours and save while you can. Buy at Amazon iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025): Now for just under $300! $50 off (14%) Get Apple's latest budget iPad for just south of $300 on Amazon and save $50 in the process. Boasting a fast A16 chip, this bad boy delivers speedy performance at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 64GB: Save $65! $65 off (25%) Grab the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 (64GB) for under $200 on Amazon and save $65! Powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset, this tablet handles everyday tasks with ease. Plus, it includes a stylus and offers a solid viewing experience, all without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out! Buy at Amazon Trade-in Gift Get the OnePlus Pad 2 for $150 off plus $99.99 gift $399 99 $549 99 $150 off (27%) The OnePlus Store gives you another awesome OnePlus Pad 2 deal. All you have to do is apply coupon code "HELLOMAY" at checkout, and you'll save $100 on the Android tablet. On top of that, you can trade in any device in any condition for an extra $50 discount. Plus, you'll get a $99.99 freebie: the OnePlus Stylo 2. Buy at OnePlus









Recommended Stories Those in the market for a new top-notch tablet can save big as well. For instance, you can grab the latest iPad Air with an M3 chip for $100 off its price. If you're on a budget, Amazon is slashing the price of the all-new 11th-gen iPad by $50, letting you get one for just south of $300.Android fans can get the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at a sweet 25% discount or opt for the OnePlus Pad 2 , which can be yours for up to $150 off—but only with a trade-in and by applying coupon code 'HELLOMAY' at checkout. Plus, you'll get a gift valued at up to $99.99.





Up your smartwatch game while you're at it





Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $260 on Amazon! $260 off (40%) Grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra at $260 off on Amazon! This rugged smartwatch is built to take a beating and packs standout features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung’s advanced body composition tracking. Don’t wait—save while you can! Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 2 LTE: Save $100! $100 off (33%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the Pixel Watch 2 with LTE connectivity. This allows you to get one for just under $200—a great price for everything this bad boy brings to the table. So, don't hesitate—save now! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm): Save $90 on Amazon! $90 off (27%) Grab the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 on Amazon and save $90 in the process. This smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek design and is one of the best wearables money can buy right now. So, don't waste time and save while you can! Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save 50% on Amazon! $450 off (50%) The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is discounted by 50% on Amazon, allowing you to save $450 and get one for just under $450. The watch is full of features, has a sleek look, and delivers up to 16 days of battery life. Act fast and score one at a massive discount today! Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS, black): Save $100! $100 off (23%) The 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in Black is now selling for $100 off on Amazon. That means you can snag one for just under $330—a new all-time low for this model. The watch is loaded with features, offers all-day battery life, and provides great value. Act fast and save today! Buy at Amazon









You can enhance your listening for less, too!





Beats Studio Pro Kim Kardashian edition: Save $180! $180 off (51%) Amazon is offering the Kim Kardashian edition of the flagship Beats Studio Pro at a bonkers $180 discount, slashing a whopping 51% off their price. This allows you to grab a pair for just under $170. The headphones are an absolute bargain right now, offering great sound, capable ANC, and up to 40 hours of listening time. Don't miss out—save while you can! Buy at Amazon JBL Live 460NC: Save 65% at Woot! $44 95 $129 95 $85 off (65%) Save 65% on the JBL Live 460NC and grab a pair for just under $45. With good sound, decent ANC, and up to 50 hours of battery life, these headphones are an absolute steal. Act fast while the deal lasts! Buy at Woot Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): 35% off on Amazon! $35 off (35%) Snag a pair of brand-new Galaxy Buds FE 35% off on Amazon! Perfect for Samsung users on a budget, these wireless earbuds deliver incredible value with good sound, effective ANC, and solid battery life. Act fast and save now! Buy at Amazon Get the JBL Xtreme 4 for $110 off at Walmart $270 $379 95 $110 off (29%) Walmart just improved its previous JBL Xtreme 4 bargain, now offering the highly popular portable Bluetooth speaker for $110 off its original price. That's a tempting bargain you can't miss, so act fast and get yours before it's too late. Buy at Walmart Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II): Save $70 on Amazon! $70 off (23%) Grab the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) on Amazon and save $70. This speaker delivers great sound, works with your phone’s voice assistant, and delivers great value—so act fast and snag one with this deal while it lasts! Buy at Amazon





Looking to upgrade your audio game without spending a fortune? This week's best headphone and speaker deals bring serious savings on top-tier brands like Beats, JBL, Samsung, Bose, and more—so you can enhance your listening experience for less!



One of the biggest steals is the Beats Studio Pro Kim Kardashian edition, now $180 off on Amazon. With phenomenal sound, powerful ANC, and up to 40 hours of battery life, these sleek headphones are an absolute bargain right now. Meanwhile, budget-conscious buyers can grab the JBL Live 460NC at a whopping 65% discount—making them an unbeatable value for just under $45.



Wireless earbuds lovers aren’t left out either! The Galaxy Buds FE are seeing a 35% discount, offering great sound and solid battery life at an incredible price. And if you’re after big sound in a small package, the JBL Xtreme 4 is now $110 off at Walmart, making it the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for your summer adventures.



Finally, Bose fans can pick up the SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) for $70 off—a premium speaker with fantastic audio quality that also integrates with your phone’s voice assistant.