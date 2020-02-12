Best Buy's Galaxy S20 preorder deals paint the Plus in an exclusive Aura Blue
Best Buy has listed its Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra model offers, and, as usual, it will have a brand new and exclusive Aura Blue color to offer the Galaxy S20+ in, and it's a beauty, especially compared to Samsung's airy Cloud Blue.
Galaxy S20 and Ultra deals at Best Buy
While not as enticing as the free Galaxy S20 off deal that AT&T offers, the Best Buy instant discounts of $150 for the S20 and S20+, or $50 for the Ultra, are nothing to scoff at when compounded.
With a trade-in value of $600 for your old Galaxy S10, or $700 for your iPhone 11 Pro, for instance, and $150 Best Buy discount, you can get the Galaxy S20 5G and S20+ models for up to $850 less.
In addition, Samsung will give you $200 in store credit when you preorder, and tack on free Galaxy Buds+ for the quick ones, for $500 in gift, cards or store credits, in addition to whatever trade-in value you can muster for your trusted old daily driver.
Are you ready for the new Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with 30x zoom? Pre-order yours 2/21. pic.twitter.com/0dh3Ur8DYy— Best Buy (@BestBuy) February 11, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a similar scheme of discounts, sans the instant savings, for the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, too, and you can apply up to $350 value of the trade-in towards its $1380 price unlocked or activated on AT&T.
