Best Buy's Galaxy S20 preorder deals paint the Plus in an exclusive Aura Blue

Best Buy has listed its Galaxy S20 S20+ and Ultra model offers, and, as usual, it will have a brand new and exclusive Aura Blue color to offer the Galaxy S20+ in, and it's a beauty, especially compared to Samsung's airy Cloud Blue.





While the color options boil down to personal preferences, and Samsung is known for releasing new ones post launch anyway, everyone loves a good bargain, and with the ones that Best Buy has lined up, the record high average price of the new S-line phones will be more palatable.





Galaxy S20 and Ultra deals at Best Buy





While not as enticing as the free Galaxy S20 off deal that AT&T offers , the Best Buy instant discounts of $150 for the S20 and S20+, or $50 for the Ultra, are nothing to scoff at when compounded.





With a trade-in value of $600 for your old Galaxy S10, or $700 for your iPhone 11 Pro, for instance, and $150 Best Buy discount , you can get the Galaxy S20 5G and S20+ models for up to $850 less.









In addition, Samsung will give you $200 in store credit when you preorder, and tack on free Galaxy Buds+ for the quick ones, for $500 in gift, cards or store credits, in addition to whatever trade-in value you can muster for your trusted old daily driver.





Are you ready for the new Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with 30x zoom? Pre-order yours 2/21. pic.twitter.com/0dh3Ur8DYy — Best Buy (@BestBuy) February 11, 2020







Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal at Best Buy





Best Buy is offering a similar scheme of discounts, sans the instant savings, for the foldable Galaxy Z Flip , too, and you can apply up to $350 value of the trade-in towards its $1380 price unlocked or activated on AT&T.



