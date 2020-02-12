T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Best Buy's Galaxy S20 preorder deals paint the Plus in an exclusive Aura Blue

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 12, 2020, 9:36 AM
Best Buy's Galaxy S20 preorder deals paint the Plus in an exclusive Aura Blue
Best Buy has listed its Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra model offers, and, as usual, it will have a brand new and exclusive Aura Blue color to offer the Galaxy S20+ in, and it's a beauty, especially compared to Samsung's airy Cloud Blue.

While the color options boil down to personal preferences, and Samsung is known for releasing new ones post launch anyway, everyone loves a good bargain, and with the ones that Best Buy has lined up, the record high average price of the new S-line phones will be more palatable.

Galaxy S20 and Ultra deals at Best Buy


While not as enticing as the free Galaxy S20 off deal that AT&T offers, the Best Buy instant discounts of $150 for the S20 and S20+, or $50 for the Ultra, are nothing to scoff at when compounded. 

With a trade-in value of $600 for your old Galaxy S10, or $700 for your iPhone 11 Pro, for instance, and $150 Best Buy discount, you can get the Galaxy S20 5G and S20+ models for up to $850 less.


In addition, Samsung will give you $200 in store credit when you preorder, and tack on free Galaxy Buds+ for the quick ones, for $500 in gift, cards or store credits, in addition to whatever trade-in value you can muster for your trusted old daily driver.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal at Best Buy


Best Buy is offering a similar scheme of discounts, sans the instant savings, for the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, too, and you can apply up to $350 value of the trade-in towards its $1380 price unlocked or activated on AT&T.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless