AT&T has the best free Galaxy S20 deal, get S20 Ultra for $400

Before the announcement, an S20 series pricing leak managed to accurately forecast the crazy high prices that Samsung will demand for its Galaxy S20, S20+ and especially the Ultra flagship. In there, T-Mobile was listed as starting the S20 from $999, but for some reason the AT&T pricing was tipped to be lower, and now we know why.

Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra price on AT&T

Free Galaxy S20 with an eligible trade-in on 5G unlimited plan

$200 for the S20+ with an eligible trade-in on 5G unlimited plan

$400 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra with an eligible trade-in on 5G unlimited plan



AT&T just released its Galaxy S20 series pricing and preorder details, and, lo and behold, it has sweetened Samsung's already generous trade-in deal that gives you, say, $600 for a Galaxy S10 in good condition towards the price of its next-gen series. Thus, the only thing you have to pay for the S20 would be $400, and you can do that in installments.





America's second largest carrier, however, will cover even that remainder amount if you port in a number and sign up for one of its 5G plans like the AT&T Unlimited Extra or Elite together with the phone's purchase.





For the Galaxy S20+, AT&T will cover up to $999 with an eligible trade-in, leaving you on the hook for just $200 to get Samsung's golden middle child in the S20 series with the huge 4500mAh battery.





The Galaxy S20 Ultra, however, enjoys no "free phone" offers from AT&T, as it's the phone for millionaires to get, what with the $1400 starting price tag, and the $1600 end one that are higher than even what Samsung's first horizontal foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell, commands.





It does, however, participate in the "up to $1000 off with a trade-in" program, too, so you can get it for $400 if you go through all the hoops that AT&T lists in its small print below:









"UP TO $1000 CREDIT W/ TRADE-IN OFFER: Limited time offer. Requires port-in of new line from an eligible third-party carrier to receive up to $1000 off eligible S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G devices (max credit of up to $1000 for port-in of new line; $500 for new line without port-in. Req’s trade-in of eligible smartphone and purch. of new eligible smartphone on qualifying 0% APR installment plan (30 mos. up to $53.33/mo.). Other installment options may be available and vary by location. If buying on the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up, customer is responsible and will not receive any credits for an additional $5/mo. for the Next Up upgrade feature. $0 down: Well-qualified credit may be required for $0 down on device, or down payment may be required. Max discount will not exceed the lower of the device cost or the max credit you are eligible for under this offer. Eligible Smartphones: After all credits, get Samsung S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G (priced up to $1600) for up to $1000 off."



