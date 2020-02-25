8K vs 4K vs 1080p on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Video file size comparison
How much more space does 8K video footage take in comparison with 4K and 1080p?
We took a couple of samples to check that and report back. For your peace of mind, we took three separate 30-second video samples with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, starting with 8K, then downgrading to 4K, then finally to Full HD. The phone was comfortably nested on top of a tripod and didn't move it in any way whatsoever so as to eliminate any variables that could affect the file size. Thus, save for resolution, assume that all three samples are at least 95% identical.
So, what are the results?
Moreover, increasing both the framerate and video duration yielded the following results:
While your mileage will certainly vary, file size of footage recorded at the specific resolution should gravitate in the same ballpark as the data above.
One thing to bring back home is that 8K video recording on the Galaxy S20 Ultra takes up lots of space, but it's not necessarily better than 4K UHD in terms of usability. At the moment at least, 4K footage shot at 60fps with the same device is inherently more usable and flexible - you can share it just about anywhere and have more flexibility regarding the subsequent editing of said video. Still, the very fact that we have 8K video-recording on commercially available phones is humbling and can only raise our hopes for the future of mobile imaging technology.
Galaxy S20 video file size comparison
30s sample video
- Full HD 1080p@30fps (H.264) - 52.2MB
- 4K UHD@30fps (H.264) - 138.68MB
- 8K UHD@24fps (H.265)- 302.87MB
Moreover, increasing both the framerate and video duration yielded the following results:
1m30s sample video
- Full HD 1080p@60fps (H.264) - 232.06MB
- 4K UHD@60fps (H.264) - 752.25MB
- 8K UHD@24fps (H.265) - 885.92MB
While your mileage will certainly vary, file size of footage recorded at the specific resolution should gravitate in the same ballpark as the data above.
One thing to bring back home is that 8K video recording on the Galaxy S20 Ultra takes up lots of space, but it's not necessarily better than 4K UHD in terms of usability. At the moment at least, 4K footage shot at 60fps with the same device is inherently more usable and flexible - you can share it just about anywhere and have more flexibility regarding the subsequent editing of said video. Still, the very fact that we have 8K video-recording on commercially available phones is humbling and can only raise our hopes for the future of mobile imaging technology.
Read more:
5 Comments
5. gadgetpower
Posts: 346; Member since: Aug 23, 2019
posted on 1 min ago 0
4. shield
Posts: 909; Member since: Sep 12, 2015
posted on 11 min ago 0
3. xabob
Posts: 10; Member since: 17 min ago
posted on 11 min ago 0
2. Subie
Posts: 2473; Member since: Aug 01, 2015
posted on 49 min ago 1
1. Mastamolvi786
Posts: 25; Member since: Nov 07, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):