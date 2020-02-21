Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders arrive with two freebies in tow
Regardless of what Galaxy S20 model you choose to pre-order from Amazon, you will receive the Galaxy Buds and the DUO Pad wireless charger for free. The free accessories come with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, but Amazon's promotion goes beyond just offering you free stuff.
There's a $160 discount that you get when you pre-order one of the three Galaxy S20 phones, just make sure to switch to another color version if the discount isn't available for the one you want. Naturally, all three Galaxy S20 models come unlocked so that you can use them with any US carrier.
1 Comment
1. Alcyone
Posts: 659; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on yesterday, 11:24 PM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):