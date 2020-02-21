Samsung Android Deals

Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders arrive with two freebies in tow

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 21, 2020, 11:03 PM
Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders arrive with two freebies in tow
Samsung's newest flagships, the Galaxy S20 series, are already available for pre-order in the United States. There are so many deals and promotions offered by Samsung, as well as local carriers and retailers that's it's hard to keep track of all of them.

One thing is for sure though, not many offer two freebies to go with your pre-ordered Galaxy S20. Amazon is running a promotion on the entire Galaxy S20 series, so if you feel like none of the carriers or other retailers in the country are matching these deals, you might want to check them out.

Regardless of what Galaxy S20 model you choose to pre-order from Amazon, you will receive the Galaxy Buds and the DUO Pad wireless charger for free. The free accessories come with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, but Amazon's promotion goes beyond just offering you free stuff.

There's a $160 discount that you get when you pre-order one of the three Galaxy S20 phones, just make sure to switch to another color version if the discount isn't available for the one you want. Naturally, all three Galaxy S20 models come unlocked so that you can use them with any US carrier.

Alcyone
1. Alcyone

Posts: 659; Member since: May 10, 2018

No discount with the free accessories. In fact, no discount is showing up on any model, period. Just the free accessories.

posted on yesterday, 11:24 PM

