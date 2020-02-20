T-Mobile kicks off a great BOGO deal for Galaxy S20 pre-orders
T-Mobile today kicks off the pre-order campaign for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is the latest device that can fully tap into the magenta carrier's nationwide 5G network. Low and high coverage are supported, and mid-band 5G will be supported if the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint completes.
The best part? The deals above are valid for everyone, be it new or existing customers, single lines, families, and even enterprise T-Mobile for Business customers.
The pre-orders officially kick off at 9:01pm PT, while the phones will arrive in T-Mo's stores on March 6. You can pre-order by following the link below.
In a typical T-Mobile fashion, the unboxing was epic - check it out below:
