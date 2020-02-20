T-Mobile Samsung Android Deals

T-Mobile kicks off a great BOGO deal for Galaxy S20 pre-orders

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Feb 20, 2020, 8:55 AM
Get your umbrella ready, because it's raining deals!

T-Mobile today kicks off the pre-order campaign for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is the latest device that can fully tap into the magenta carrier's nationwide 5G network. Low and high coverage are supported, and mid-band 5G will be supported if the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint completes.

With an eligible trade-in, you can get half-off on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra. What's even better is the traditional BOGO deal that the Uncarrier is hosting once again. You can get a BOGO of up to $1,000 when you add a new line, which means that if you opt for the $999 Galaxy S20 5G, the second one could be yours for free. Additionally, you will be eligible for $200 in Samsung credit when you pre-order.

The best part? The deals above are valid for everyone, be it new or existing customers, single lines, families, and even enterprise T-Mobile for Business customers.

The pre-orders officially kick off at 9:01pm PT, while the phones will arrive in T-Mo's stores on March 6. You can pre-order by following the link below.


In a typical T-Mobile fashion, the unboxing was epic - check it out below:



3 Comments

torr310
Reply

4. torr310

Posts: 1737; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

Probably good for some people, but it's still too expensive for most people who prefer flagships under $800.

posted on 16 min ago

vafaj
Reply

3. vafaj

Posts: 20; Member since: 50 min ago

posted on 42 min ago

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1332; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

Yes!!! Bogo!!

posted on 1 hour ago

T-Mobile kicks off a great BOGO deal for Galaxy S20 pre-orders
