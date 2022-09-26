Amazon gets the holidays started with Prime Early Access Sale event; first deals live

To kick off the festive fall season, Amazon has surprised Prime members with an exclusive Prime Early Access Sale event which will take place next month.





Amazon holds a Prime Day event every year that gives Prime members access to discounts and deals. This year it ran from July 12 to July 13, and if you somehow missed it or are itching for more deals on the best smartphones top earbuds , and other tech products, another event has been announced, and Amazon is calling it Prime Early Access Sale.





Prime Day 2.0 will also be a two-day affair, kicking off on Tuesday, October 11 at 12AM PT and ending on October 12, Wednesday.





The drill is the same for the second Prime event of the year. You will have 48 hours to secure the best deals from companies like Samsung, Philips, OnePlus, and Amazon itself. New this year will be a list of the hottest 100 items that will include the most popular and giftable products, to make it easier for the undecided amongst us to make up our minds before all the good stuff is gone.





Prime members residing in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the US, and the UK will be able to take advantage of the deals. If you aren't a member yet, it's $14.99 a month or $139 a year and there is also the option of trying it out for 30 days for free.

Prime Early Access Sale deals available now





Since we are an impatient species and not used to waiting, some Prime Early Access deals are live already. Keep in mind that Amazon had allegedly asked sellers to submit limited-time lightning deals, so the best deals will likely be snapped up in no time. Thus, it's recommended that you act fast and hit the buy button on your favorite products as soon as you spot them.



