 Amazon gets the holidays started with Prime Early Access Sale event; first deals live - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Amazon gets the holidays started with Prime Early Access Sale event; first deals live

Deals Amazon
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon gets the holidays started with Prime Early Access Sale event; first deals live
To kick off the festive fall season, Amazon has surprised Prime members with an exclusive Prime Early Access Sale event which will take place next month.

Amazon holds a Prime Day event every year that gives Prime members access to discounts and deals. This year it ran from July 12 to July 13, and if you somehow missed it or are itching for more deals on the best smartphones, top earbuds, and other tech products, another event has been announced, and Amazon is calling it Prime Early Access Sale.

Prime Day 2.0 will also be a two-day affair, kicking off on Tuesday, October 11 at 12AM PT and ending on October 12, Wednesday.

The drill is the same for the second Prime event of the year. You will have 48 hours to secure the best deals from companies like Samsung, Philips, OnePlus, and Amazon itself. New this year will be a list of the hottest 100 items that will include the most popular and giftable products, to make it easier for the undecided amongst us to make up our minds before all the good stuff is gone.

Prime members residing in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the US, and the UK will be able to take advantage of the deals. If you aren't a member yet, it's $14.99 a month or $139 a year and there is also the option of trying it out for 30 days for free.

Prime Early Access Sale deals available now


Since we are an impatient species and not used to waiting, some Prime Early Access deals are live already. Keep in mind that Amazon had allegedly asked sellers to submit limited-time lightning deals, so the best deals will likely be snapped up in no time. Thus, it's recommended that you act fast and hit the buy button on your favorite products as soon as you spot them.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Save $40 on the already pretty affordable OnePlus Nord N20. Get the OnePlus Buds Pro at a 20% with or without the phone now.
$40 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

TCL 10L

Now you can save $130 on the 256GB TCL 10L at Amazon. Grab this amazing deal while it lasts.
$130 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

TCL 30 XL

TCL's 30 XL affordable phone is also seeing a nice discount at Amazon. Save $48 on the phone now.
$48 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These excellent earbuds are seeing one of their lowest prices ever.
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL LIVE 300 - 53% off

JBL's premium LIVE 300 earbuds are also seeing a major discount at Amazon. Get them now at half of their regular price!
$80 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test

Popular stories

Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak
Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak
Google's final Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch release dates may have just been revealed
Google's final Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch release dates may have just been revealed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless