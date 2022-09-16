 The first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts are already here - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts are already here

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts are already here
While it was certainly not surprising to see last year's Apple Watch Series 7 deeply discounted in multiple different versions ahead of its sequel's commercial debut, today's Apple Watch Series 8 deals are definitely something else. 

By no means life-changing, these have arrived just as Cupertino's latest high-end mainstream smartwatch is starting to ship to its earliest adopters, which is obviously highly unusual.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Gold Stainless Steel Case, Starlight Sport Band
$40 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band
$40 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop
$50 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

On the rare occasions that release-day discounts with no strings attached do come to pass for new editions of hugely popular Apple products, they almost never last long, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible... if you can afford a stainless steel-made Series 8.

These extra-robust intelligent timepieces are still not what you'd traditionally consider affordable at up to 50 bucks under a $749 list price. That's with a 41mm silver case, swanky silver Milanese Loop, and standalone cellular connectivity, which is a pretty premium configuration on multiple levels.

If you want something a little more discreet (and a tad cheaper), you can also opt for a silver stainless steel model with a white sport band or a gold-and-starlight variant, both of which are currently on sale at $40 off their regular price of $699 with built-in 4G LTE support and a 41mm size.

Unfortunately, Amazon is offering no discounts whatsoever at the time of this writing for Apple Watch Series 8 buyers with large wrists or those looking to keep their spending to a minimum with a less premium aluminum model.

The low-cost new Apple Watch SE is also not sold at a special price in any version, while the Apple Watch Ultra is set to remain on pre-order for another week, at which point some interesting deals of their own could well land to soften the $799 and up blow to your bank account.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless