The first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts are already here





By no means life-changing, these have arrived just as Cupertino's latest high-end mainstream smartwatch is starting to ship to its earliest adopters, which is obviously highly unusual.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Gold Stainless Steel Case, Starlight Sport Band $40 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band $40 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop $50 off (7%) Buy at Amazon





On the rare occasions that release-day discounts with no strings attached do come to pass for new editions of hugely popular Apple products, they almost never last long, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible... if you can afford a stainless steel-made Series 8.





These extra-robust intelligent timepieces are still not what you'd traditionally consider affordable at up to 50 bucks under a $749 list price. That's with a 41mm silver case, swanky silver Milanese Loop, and standalone cellular connectivity, which is a pretty premium configuration on multiple levels.





If you want something a little more discreet (and a tad cheaper), you can also opt for a silver stainless steel model with a white sport band or a gold-and-starlight variant, both of which are currently on sale at $40 off their regular price of $699 with built-in 4G LTE support and a 41mm size.





Unfortunately, Amazon is offering no discounts whatsoever at the time of this writing for Apple Watch Series 8 buyers with large wrists or those looking to keep their spending to a minimum with a less premium aluminum model.





The low-cost new Apple Watch SE is also not sold at a special price in any version, while the Apple Watch Ultra is set to remain on pre-order for another week, at which point some interesting deals of their own could well land to soften the $799 and up blow to your bank account.



