vivo X100 series goes official: Zeiss periscope camera, Dimensity 9300 chipset
As expected, Chinese handset maker vivo has taken the wraps off its new flagships: X100 and X100 Pro. A third flagship, vivo X100 Pro+, will be introduced sometime in the first half of 2024.
The new vivo X100 and X100 Pro are among the first smartphones to be equipped with Dimensity 9300 processors, MediaTek’s answer to the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Although both flagships feature triple-camera setups, their configuration is a bit different. The X100 has a 50-megapixel IMX920 main sensor, a 64-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor telephoto with 3x zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization), and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.
As far as the memory goes, both vivo flagships pack up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. Unfortunately, neither features microSD card slot. The X100 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, while the X100 Pro drains energy from a slightly larger 5,400 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
Currently, vivo X100 and X100 Pro are available in black, blue, orange, and white for as low as $550 and $685 respectively. Depending on the configuration, the price of the vivo X100 and X100 Pro can go up to $700 and $825, respectively.
Another major piece of technology that both phones have in common is the 6.78-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display that features 1260 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper in the punch-hole cutout at the upper middle part of the panel.
On the other hand, the X100 Pro has a 50-megapixels camera packing Sony’s IMX989 sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (certified by Zeiss APO), and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.
