Vivo to announce new flagships and a smartwatch on November 13
Vivo recently started to hype its upcoming X100 series and today it revealed that the flagships will be officially introduced in China on November 13. Along with the X100 series phones, vivo also confirmed the upcoming reveal of the Watch 3, its new smartwatch powered by Blue OS.
The information was posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, just like the first official picture of the vivo 100X Pro in a striking blue color with white accents.
Luckily, we do have some information about vivo’s flagships thanks to a recent benchmark leak that suggests the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory.
We expect the vivo X100 and X100 Pro to come in different variants based on the amount of memory, but the chipset will most certainly remain the same. Also, rumor has it that the X100 and X100 Pro will get a bigger brother early next year, the X100 Pro+, but no other information about that one has been leaked yet.
The information was posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, just like the first official picture of the vivo 100X Pro in a striking blue color with white accents.
Although the post was only meant to officialize the date of vivo’s next major event, we expect more posts like this that will continue to hype the X100 series by revealing some of the phones’ specs.
Luckily, we do have some information about vivo’s flagships thanks to a recent benchmark leak that suggests the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory.
We expect the vivo X100 and X100 Pro to come in different variants based on the amount of memory, but the chipset will most certainly remain the same. Also, rumor has it that the X100 and X100 Pro will get a bigger brother early next year, the X100 Pro+, but no other information about that one has been leaked yet.
As far as the new Watch 3, this will be vivo’s next smartwatch powered by Blue OS. However, apart from the operating system, nothing else about the wearable device is known at the moment.
Things that are NOT allowed: