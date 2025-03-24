Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival tipped to pack largest battery in a foldable

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo
Vivo X Fold 3
While Samsung continues to refine its foldable formula, the Chinese competitors are already considering major improvements to their products. Vivo is one of the companies with a foldable in the pipeline, which will directly compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The first details about the unannounced Vivo X Fold 4 suggest that this will be better than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in one key aspect, but weaker when it comes to performance.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo early this week that some interesting information about the Vivo X Fold 4. According to them, the foldable will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is a bit disappointing.

The fact that the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset still puts the Vivo X Fold 4 among the flagship category, just not in the newest ones since Qualcomm has already released a better top-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

On the bright side, the X Fold 4 is rumored to pack a very large 6,000 mAh battery, something that no other foldable phone has at the moment. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to pack 4,400 mAh battery. Besides the huge battery, Vivo’s flagships is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a traditional foldable | Image credit: PhoneArena

The phone’s large battery is supposed to feature wireless charging, but the speed value is unknown at the moment. DCS also says the Vivo X Fold 4 will be quite big, yet ultra-light and thin. The foldable is expected to feature IPX8 certification, which will make it waterproof.

Previous reports claimed that the Vivo X Fold 4 will have a large AMOLED display with very thin bezels and a triple camera setup. Vivo is trying to further refine the hinge’s design, so the X Fold 4 is expected to come with a much better one.

Vivo has been quite about its upcoming flagship, but that’s because we’re still some months away from its launch. Rumor has it that the Vivo X Fold 4 will be introduced sometime in June. However, this one will initially be available in China and there’s no telling if Vivo will bring it to other countries later on.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless