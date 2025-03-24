Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival tipped to pack largest battery in a foldable
While Samsung continues to refine its foldable formula, the Chinese competitors are already considering major improvements to their products. Vivo is one of the companies with a foldable in the pipeline, which will directly compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The first details about the unannounced Vivo X Fold 4 suggest that this will be better than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in one key aspect, but weaker when it comes to performance.
The fact that the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset still puts the Vivo X Fold 4 among the flagship category, just not in the newest ones since Qualcomm has already released a better top-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
The phone’s large battery is supposed to feature wireless charging, but the speed value is unknown at the moment. DCS also says the Vivo X Fold 4 will be quite big, yet ultra-light and thin. The foldable is expected to feature IPX8 certification, which will make it waterproof.
Previous reports claimed that the Vivo X Fold 4 will have a large AMOLED display with very thin bezels and a triple camera setup. Vivo is trying to further refine the hinge’s design, so the X Fold 4 is expected to come with a much better one.
Vivo has been quite about its upcoming flagship, but that’s because we’re still some months away from its launch. Rumor has it that the Vivo X Fold 4 will be introduced sometime in June. However, this one will initially be available in China and there’s no telling if Vivo will bring it to other countries later on.
Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo early this week that some interesting information about the Vivo X Fold 4. According to them, the foldable will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is a bit disappointing.
On the bright side, the X Fold 4 is rumored to pack a very large 6,000 mAh battery, something that no other foldable phone has at the moment. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to pack 4,400 mAh battery. Besides the huge battery, Vivo’s flagships is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a traditional foldable | Image credit: PhoneArena
