Vivo X Fold 3 series should launch in just over a week: check out the exact date

The poster also gives us a glimpse of the upcoming device, showcasing a slim profile and a tall exterior display. On the back panel, there's a circular island housing three ZEISS-branded camera lenses and an LED flash unit. The X Fold 3 series is presented in a sleek White color option.Rumor has it that the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro are set to dazzle with a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch inner foldable screen, both boasting OLED panels for vibrant visuals. What is more, both phones are said to pack an in-screen fingerprint scanner for seamless security. Under the hood, they are expected to house the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.Moreover, the X Fold 3 series is rumored to come with some impressive charging capabilities , supporting up to 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. When it comes to battery power, word is that the standard and pro models will pack 5,500mAh and 5,800mAh battery units, respectively.In terms of software, the Vivo X Fold 3 series is expected to ship with OriginOS 4 straight out of the box. OriginOS 4 is a custom Android 14 skin designed for vivo smartphones in China.



Both foldable smartphones are expected to debut initially only in China. However, they could hit other regions shortly after. So, for those eagerly anticipating their arrival, stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.