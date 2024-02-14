Wacky report claims Huawei's upcoming tri-fold phone has Oppo, vivo giving up foldables

Considering that Oppo and vivo have fairly well-known foldable phones available (if you're a phone enthusiast, that is), there is a craaaaaazy rumor going around. Per the Korea Economic Daily , a declining market share in the niche foldable category for both firms along with the speculation that Huawei is about to introduce a 10-inch tri-fold smartphone has led to a major shift in the market as far as Chinese manufacturers are concerned.





The report says that Oppo and vivo have decided they will exit the foldable market leaving it for Samsung and Huawei to dominate. The report, which is written in Korean and translated by this writer using Google Translate, adds that Huawei's plan with the 10-inch tri-fold device is to take business away from Apple in China.













The Korea Economic Daily added that a strong Huawei, leading the domestic smartphone market which is the number one smartphone market in the world, can lead to a change in the global smartphone market where Apple and Samsung each have about a 20% slice of the worldwide smartphone pie.





Last October, Oppo released the third-generation Find N3 (which is a book-style foldable) and the clamshell Find N3 Flip. Vivo has released the second-generation vivo X Fold 2 and the X Flip. New foldables are expected from vivo in April. The most recent Huawei foldable is the Mate X5, a book-style foldable with a 7.85-inch internal display that was released last September.





