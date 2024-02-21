Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Oppo addresses exiting the foldables market, vivo remains silent

Probably the best foldable phone of 2023 – this is the title for our OnePlus Open review and we’re still fascinated by this thing. Although, when it comes to foldables in 2024, we can’t dismiss the Galaxy Z Fold 5 killer.

Back to Oppo, though – did I say Oppo? Yeah, well the OnePlus Open is basically a rebranded Oppo Find N3.

Given our admiration for the OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3 book-style bijou, we were not happy with a rumor that emerged, stating that Huawei's upcoming tri-fold phone has Oppo, vivo giving up foldables and exiting the market.

Now, Oppo says it's not giving up on foldables. The other player – vivo, however, remains silent so far.

There’s a statement from an Oppo spokesperson reaching out to GSMArena:

Oppo's dedication to the continuous development of foldable smartphone technology remains unchanged. Please stay tuned for our official updates and announcements.


The fishy rumor that started it all read that Oppo and vivo have decided they will exit the foldable market leaving it for Samsung and Huawei to dominate.

In 2023, Oppo released the third-generation Find N3 (sold globally under the OnePlus Open moniker) and the clamshell Find N3 Flip (this one still doesn’t have a OnePlus rebranding). As for vivo, the brand has released its second-generation vivo X Fold 2 and the X Flip. New foldables are expected from vivo in April 2024.

