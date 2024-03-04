Vivo X Fold 3 Pro leaked specs reveal powerful chipset, massive battery

Up Next:
Despite rumors claiming the vivo and Oppo will leave the foldables market, both companies will continue to launch new foldable smartphones in the foreseeable future. Oppo has already addressed these allegations, while vivo seems to have an even stronger message, the X Fold 3 Pro.
The Chinese company already has two foldable smartphones in the pipeline, the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro. Both should be officially introduced in China later this month, but they might be released in other regions soon afterward.
Additionally, DCS claims vivo’s upcoming X Fold 3 Pro features a 6.53-inch OLED (2748 x 1172 pixels) cover panel and an 8.03-inch (2408 x 2200 pixels) foldable OLED display.
Information about the phone’s camera remains unchanged, so we expect the vivo X Fold 3 Pro to pack a powerful 50-megapixel main camera (OmniVision OV50H sensor) with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, as well as an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
Other specs leaked by the DCS include in-display fingerprint sensors for both displays, water resistance, glass back, IR blaster, and dual speakers. No word on price yet, unfortunately.
Previous rumors claimed the X Fold 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and reliable leaker Digital Chat Station said over the weekend that the information is accurate (via PlayfulDroid).
The powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is rumored to be paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, but versions with less memory will be released too. The massive 5,800 mAh battery is said to support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
