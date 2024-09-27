Vivo beats Google and Samsung to the punch and rolls out Android 15 early to its flagships
Vivo X100 Ultra | Image credit — PhoneArena
Funtouch OS 15, Vivo's custom Android skin, brings a host of new features on top of the standard Android 15 offerings. These include AI-powered enhancements like an AI Eraser in the Gallery, which likely functions similarly to Google Photos' Magic Editor, and a shadow removal tool for improved photo editing. Additionally, the update includes a Live Transcribe tool for accessibility, making it easier for users to follow conversations in real-time.
Android 15 itself introduces exciting features like Private Space for managing private apps, a feature Vivo devices already offer, partial screen sharing for enhanced privacy during presentations or collaborations, and native support for satellite connectivity, enabling communication in areas with limited or no cellular coverage. However, the real surprise is that Vivo managed to beat both Google and Samsung to the punch. This marks the first time an Android update has been available on non-Google smartphones before reaching the Pixel lineup, a significant shift in the Android update landscape.
Vivo has taken the lead in the Android 15 race, rolling out its Funtouch OS 15 update to flagship devices ahead of both Google and Samsung. This is a major surprise, as Google and Samsung typically lead the charge when it comes to releasing the latest Android updates. Even though the official launch of Funtouch OS 15 is scheduled for September 30th, some Vivo users are already enjoying the Android 15 experience.
Devices receiving the early update include the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and the iQOO 12. This move is quite surprising, given that Google's own Pixel devices, including the newly released Pixel 9 series, are still waiting for their Android 15 update, which is expected to start rolling out in mid-October. Samsung, another major player in the Android ecosystem, is also lagging behind Vivo in this update cycle.
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is among the company's flagship devices receiving Android 15 early. | Image credit — PhoneAren
Some Vivo users are reporting receiving the Android 15 update ahead of schedule. | Image credit — @ishanagarwal24 (X)
As a tech enthusiast, I'm always excited to see new Android updates roll out. However, Vivo taking the lead this time around is quite surprising and a bit refreshing. While I'm eagerly waiting for the Android 15 update on my Pixel device, I'm also curious to see how Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 compares to the stock Android experience. It'll be interesting to see if this trend continues in the future, with other manufacturers stepping up their update game, or if Google and Samsung will reclaim their usual spots at the front of the line.
