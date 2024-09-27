Vivo beats Google and Samsung to the punch and rolls out Android 15 early to its flagships

Vivo X100 Ultra | Image credit — PhoneArena

Funtouch OS 15, Vivo's custom Android skin, brings a host of new features on top of the standardofferings. These include AI-powered enhancements like an AI Eraser in the Gallery, which likely functions similarly to Google Photos' Magic Editor, and a shadow removal tool for improved photo editing. Additionally, the update includes a Live Transcribe tool for accessibility, making it easier for users to follow conversations in real-time.itself introduces exciting features like Private Space for managing private apps, a feature Vivo devices already offer, partial screen sharing for enhanced privacy during presentations or collaborations, and native support for satellite connectivity, enabling communication in areas with limited or no cellular coverage. However, the real surprise is that Vivo managed to beat both Google and Samsung to the punch. This marks the first time an Android update has been available on non-Google smartphones before reaching the Pixel lineup, a significant shift in the Android update landscape.As a tech enthusiast, I'm always excited to see new Android updates roll out. However, Vivo taking the lead this time around is quite surprising and a bit refreshing. While I'm eagerly waiting for theupdate on my Pixel device, I'm also curious to see how Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 compares to the stock Android experience. It'll be interesting to see if this trend continues in the future, with other manufacturers stepping up their update game, or if Google and Samsung will reclaim their usual spots at the front of the line.