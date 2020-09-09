Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 09, 2020, 6:03 AM
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Upon announcing all the models from Galaxy A51 and up that will be subject to its new three-year Android update guarantee, Samsung mentioned that the program will start with Android 11 when Google releases the retail code to manufacturers.

Well, that memorable Android 11 release date was yesterday, and today Samsung is already hard at work, immediately releasing its first Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta in Korea. Which Samsung Galaxy phones will get the Android 11 update first?


T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra to get the Android 11 update in 2020


In that same three-year update post, Samsung mentioned that this year's flagships from the popular S series will get the Android 11 goods first:

The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.

Those "other" devices will undoubtedly be the Galaxy Note 20 family, followed by the upper midrangers like Galaxy A71 5G and the foldable darlings like the newfangled Z Fold 2. The updates will then trickle down the chain to the A51, as has become customary. Samsung is getting faster and faster with Android updates each year, and Android 11 should set a record in that regard.

Samsung's own developer channel that posted about the availability of the One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 beta, has a telltale on which US carrier will get the goods first.


As you can see, first in line for the Android 11 beta are the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra models of T-Mobile and Sprint, as well as the unlocked versions, while Verizon and AT&T models may have to wait a bit more.

Which Samsung Galaxy, Note or Z series phones and tablets will get Android 11?


  • Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices
  • Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices
  • Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices
  • Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices
  • Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

As for the new One UI 3.0, mum's the word what it will include as new features but the changes should be pretty significant, given how tepid of an update One UI 2.5 is, as found on the Note 20 or Z Fold 2 models. 

Here are the Samsung One UI 2.5 vs One UI 2.1 differences and new features, as found on the Note 20 and S20 models now:

  • A 21:9 video recording ratio to match the new tall screen aspect ratios.
  • New video recording resolution and frame rate info in the Pro camera mode.
  • New focus options toggle in the Pro camera mode.
  • Pro Video mode on the Galaxy S20 series gives you the ability to control the smartphone’s mic direction
  • New YouTube icon in the default keyboard for easier video sharing in messaging and chat apps.
  • With the updated Reminder app, you can preset time and location for upcoming meetings and tasks.
  • Share the password of the Wi-Fi you are connected to with nearby Galaxy devices that are in your contact list.
  • By tapping on the Samsung DeX icon in the quick panel, you can now connect your Galaxy S20 to a Smart TV wirelessly and use the phone as a touchpad.
  • Samsung Notes’ Auto save & sync function, adding handwritten text to typed documents. import and write on PDF files.
  • With Audio Bookmark, you can synchronize your notes with audio recordings of lectures or meetings.

The One UI 3.0 interface changes prompted by Android 11 alone, however, are getting us excited, and we will try to get our hands on the beta to tell you what's new.


