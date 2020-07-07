Verizon makes the reasonable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW price and release date official
Incredibly enough, that small premium covers the extra support for improved download speeds on Big Red's super-limited 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as a nice upgrade from 6 to 8 gigs of RAM. And yes, unlike the Galaxy S20 5G UW variant, the A71 5G UW also retains the microSD card slot of non-UW configurations.
In case you're wondering, Verizon's Galaxy A71 is a solid $150 more affordable than the OnePlus 8 5G UW, although the latter packs a significantly faster Snapdragon 865 processor while sporting a smoother 90Hz 6.55-inch AMOLED display too. For what it's worth, the Galaxy A71 5G does offer a little bit of additional screen real estate while adopting a premium (ish) design of its own.
It's important to point out that the budget-friendly 5G handset comes with an (arguably pretty) plastic back, as well as a large 4,500mAh battery under its hood and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras including a 64MP primary shooter.
If you hurry, you can also get multiple decent Galaxy A71 5G UW deals, starting with a monthly installment discount from $27.08 to a measly $15 online and $20 in brick and mortar stores. You'll need a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan to take advantage of that particular offer, while existing customers can shave up to $250 off the phone's retail price by trading in an eligible device. Finally, all official cases and screen protectors will be available at a 25 percent markdown during the pre-order period, i.e. between July 9 and 16.