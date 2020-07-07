Verizon makes the reasonable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW price and release date official

Verizon Samsung Android 5G

The race for who can sell the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone is on, and although it doesn't look like the Galaxy A71 will be able to compete with the OnePlus Nord, Moto G 5G Plus, TCL 10 5G, or the company's own Galaxy A51 5G and A42 5G variants, the upper mid-range 6.7-inch device is set to become Verizon's most affordable Ultra Wideband soldier in just a few days.

Expected out for a couple of months now, the aptly named Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW is officially official today, looking at a July 16 commercial debut following a pre-order start this Thursday, July 9. Priced at $649.99, the mmWave-equipped version of the Snapdragon 765G value flagship exceeds the MSRP of the low and mid band-only model available on T-Mobile and AT&T by 50 bucks.

Incredibly enough, that small premium covers the extra support for improved download speeds on Big Red's super-limited 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as a nice upgrade from 6 to 8 gigs of RAM. And yes, unlike the Galaxy S20 5G UW variant, the A71 5G UW also retains the microSD card slot of non-UW configurations.

In case you're wondering, Verizon's Galaxy A71 is a solid $150 more affordable than the OnePlus 8 5G UW, although the latter packs a significantly faster Snapdragon 865 processor while sporting a smoother 90Hz 6.55-inch AMOLED display too. For what it's worth, the Galaxy A71 5G does offer a little bit of additional screen real estate while adopting a premium (ish) design of its own.

It's important to point out that the budget-friendly 5G handset comes with an (arguably pretty) plastic back, as well as a large 4,500mAh battery under its hood and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras including a 64MP primary shooter.

If you hurry, you can also get multiple decent Galaxy A71 5G UW deals, starting with a monthly installment discount from $27.08 to a measly $15 online and $20 in brick and mortar stores. You'll need a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan to take advantage of that particular offer, while existing customers can shave up to $250 off the phone's retail price by trading in an eligible device. Finally, all official cases and screen protectors will be available at a 25 percent markdown during the pre-order period, i.e. between July 9 and 16.

