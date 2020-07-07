Verizon makes the reasonable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW price and release date official













In case you're wondering, Verizon 's Galaxy A71 is a solid $150 more affordable than the OnePlus 8 5G UW, although the latter packs a significantly faster Snapdragon 865 processor while sporting a smoother 90Hz 6.55-inch AMOLED display too. For what it's worth, the Galaxy A71 5G does offer a little bit of additional screen real estate while adopting a premium (ish) design of its own.





It's important to point out that the budget-friendly 5G handset comes with an (arguably pretty) plastic back, as well as a large 4,500mAh battery under its hood and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras including a 64MP primary shooter.





If you hurry, you can also get multiple decent Galaxy A71 5G UW deals, starting with a monthly installment discount from $27.08 to a measly $15 online and $20 in brick and mortar stores. You'll need a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan to take advantage of that particular offer, while existing customers can shave up to $250 off the phone's retail price by trading in an eligible device. Finally, all official cases and screen protectors will be available at a 25 percent markdown during the pre-order period, i.e. between July 9 and 16.



