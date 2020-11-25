iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Verizon Nokia Android Deals 5G Black Friday

Verizon's brand-new Nokia 8 V 5G UW is already on sale at a huge discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 25, 2020, 4:32 AM
Even though we're technically still around 48 hours away from the year's biggest shopping day at the time of this writing, many Black Friday 2020 deals are already available at major retailers across the nation and the top wireless service providers stateside.

Some of these special pre-holiday offers are not even explicitly marketed as Black Friday promotions, like Verizon's huge new Nokia 8 V 5G UW discount. This bad boy barely made its Big Red-exclusive commercial debut a couple of weeks ago at a fairly reasonable price of $699.99, and yet the industry-leading carrier is allowing its customers to save a whopping 460 bucks by meeting a few simple and straightforward conditions.

You'll need to open a new line of service and activate the deeply discounted handset on an "eligible" unlimited plan to lower its aforementioned MSRP to an essentially irresistible $240. That's a measly $10 a month for two years, and yes, you're free to choose between a full retail price purchase and a 24-month installment plan. Either way, your $460 savings will be applied to your account as bill credit over a period of two years.

On top of that already hefty markdown, you can also score "up to" a $400 Verizon e-gift card when switching from a different mobile network operator, which basically means the Nokia 8 V 5 UW can be yours completely free of charge this holiday season without having to trade anything in.

As the (unnecessarily convoluted) name suggests, this upper mid-range device supports the fastest 5G network in the US, as well as Verizon's considerably slower but much more widely available DSS-powered 5G signal. A reasonably speedy Snapdragon 765 processor makes that possible, while a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging technology is responsible for handling the energy needs of both that chipset and the 6.81-inch "PureDisplay" on the Nokia 8 V 5G UW.

The phone also comes with a 6GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, headphone jack, four rear-facing cameras including a 64MP main shooter with Zeiss optics, a single 24MP selfie sensor, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a shiny Gorilla Glass back.

All in all, it's definitely not easy to choose just one device from a mid-range Verizon 5G lineup that also includes the LG Velvet, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Motorola One 5G, as well as Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A51, A71, and S20 FE. But at least this killer new deal makes it easier for the Nokia 8 V 5G UW to be part of the conversation.

