Verizon's brand-new Nokia 8 V 5G UW is already on sale at a huge discount
On top of that already hefty markdown, you can also score "up to" a $400 Verizon e-gift card when switching from a different mobile network operator, which basically means the Nokia 8 V 5 UW can be yours completely free of charge this holiday season without having to trade anything in.
As the (unnecessarily convoluted) name suggests, this upper mid-range device supports the fastest 5G network in the US, as well as Verizon's considerably slower but much more widely available DSS-powered 5G signal. A reasonably speedy Snapdragon 765 processor makes that possible, while a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging technology is responsible for handling the energy needs of both that chipset and the 6.81-inch "PureDisplay" on the Nokia 8 V 5G UW.
The phone also comes with a 6GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, headphone jack, four rear-facing cameras including a 64MP main shooter with Zeiss optics, a single 24MP selfie sensor, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a shiny Gorilla Glass back.
All in all, it's definitely not easy to choose just one device from a mid-range Verizon 5G lineup that also includes the LG Velvet, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Motorola One 5G, as well as Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A51, A71, and S20 FE. But at least this killer new deal makes it easier for the Nokia 8 V 5G UW to be part of the conversation.