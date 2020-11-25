Verizon's brand-new Nokia 8 V 5G UW is already on sale at a huge discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









You'll need to open a new line of service and activate the deeply discounted handset on an "eligible" unlimited plan to lower its aforementioned MSRP to an essentially irresistible $240. That's a measly $10 a month for two years, and yes, you're free to choose between a full retail price purchase and a 24-month installment plan. Either way, your $460 savings will be applied to your account as bill credit over a period of two years.





On top of that already hefty markdown, you can also score "up to" a $400 Verizon e-gift card when switching from a different mobile network operator, which basically means the Nokia 8 V 5 UW can be yours completely free of charge this holiday season without having to trade anything in.









The phone also comes with a 6GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, headphone jack, four rear-facing cameras including a 64MP main shooter with Zeiss optics, a single 24MP selfie sensor, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a shiny Gorilla Glass back.



