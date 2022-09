Verizon may treat certain iPhone 14 buyers to a cool free perk

Verizon's 5G Get More unlimited plan subscribers benefit from a ton of free perks such as 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage, ESPN+, and either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and prospective iPhone 14 buyers can expect to get even more goodies for free.





We have officially entered the iPhone 14 week but this has not stopped the constant barrage of rumors. According to the latest price leak , even though the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max might be more expensive than their predecessors, the increase will be lower than expected, and the entry-level 6.1-inch iPhone 14 might actually be more affordable than the iPhone 13.





Still, with prices on nearly everything skyrocketing, the upgrade will be a tough decision for many, and to take the edge off the purchase price, Verizon may include the Apple One bundle as a freebie.





Apple One bundles up to six Amazon services (Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple New+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and Apple TV+) into one subscription.





Apple-centric site MacRumors has learned from a carrier source that Verizon may give away Apple One for free with the iPhone 14. It will most likely be included with the carrier's most expensive plan, the 5G Get More, which costs $90 per month for one person. It's not clear if this service will only be for new customers.





Last month, British carrier EE became the first telecom company to include Apple One as a freebie with a plan and it's possible that Verizon will follow in its footsteps by including the individual tier which usually costs $14.95 per month and comes with Apple Arcade, iCloud+ with 50GB of storage, Apple Music, and Apple TV+.





The offer will be a win-win for both parties, helping Verizon to woo more consumers, and enabling Apple to boost its services business further. Other carriers will of course be coming up with their own offers