UK carrier EE officially becomes the first mobile network to include Apple One with subscriptions
Recently, we reported that UK carrier EE launched three new mobile subscription plans and that, from August 31st, EE will become the first mobile network to offer Apple One as part of a mobile contract.
Well, it's now August 31st, and the company just officially announced its latest bonus offering in a new press release. As EE stated, from now on, customers who buy an iPhone with the Full Works plan — which is the most expensive one — or choose the SIM-only version of the tier will receive Apple One Individual for free as part of their contract. However, you should also know that the price of the Full Works plan starts at £43 per month for a 24-month contract. So, yeah, it's on the steep side.
As for what you will get with Apple One Individual, well, you will get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. With Apple Music, you will be able to stream curated playlists and over 90 million songs in immersive sound thanks to Spatial Audio combined with Dolby Atmos technology.
Now, for some of you, this might sound like a deal. The Apple One Individual plan costs £14.95. With EE's offer, you will save almost £15. However, if you are looking to cut down those phone fees further, feel free to check out our best EE phone deals. And if you are thinking about changing your carrier, you can also visit our top Vodafone phone deals, best O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
EE also stated that customers who choose the All Rounder Plan can receive Apple One Individual as well, but it will be in the form of a Smart Benefit and will cost £5 per month. The All Rounder starts at £26 per month for a 2-year period.
Apple TV+ will let you stream award-winning movies and TV series like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso," and with Apple Arcade, you will be able to play 200+ premium games without ads or in-app purchases. iCloud+ will give you 50GB of additional storage space.
