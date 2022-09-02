 Android 14 to support satellite connectivity - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Android 14 to support satellite connectivity

Android
Android 14 satellite connectivity
Android 14 will support satellite connectivity. The news was broken by Google's own VP of platforms and ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer), who took it to Twitter to confirm that the next version of Android will be able to connect to the nearest satellite above you.

This tweet is most likely addressing T-Mobile and SpaceX's latest collaboration, which will see the carrier utilize Starlink's satellites in order to provide connectivity to phones in cell coverage dead zones. The service will hopefully be free for T-Mobile subscribers on the popular plans, but the service isn't expected to be live until late 2023 in the earliest. 



Initially, it's hardly likely that this satellite connectivity will mostly be limited to SMS texting and basic support for some messaging apps, due to the limited amount of data that can be transmitted, but in the not-so-distant future we might rely on satellites for photo and even video transmission in areas without cellular reception. 

Of course, upcoming Android phones will most certainly have to have the necessary hardware requirements in order to tap into the vast satellite network above us. 

Android 14 "U" will likely be arriving in February or March 2023 as a beta for eligible Pixels, and will be officially released in August 2023, probably. As a refresher, Android 13 is already out for Pixel phones and coming to other brands in the coming months. 

Satellite connectivity is all the rage now, with Apple expected to announce satellite connectivity for its upcoming iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch 8, which are all coming September 7.  
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless