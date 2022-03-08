 Google Pixel 6A launch delayed to July, along with Pixel Watch - PhoneArena

Release dates Google

Google Pixel 6A launch delayed to July, along with Pixel Watch

Doroteya Borisova
By
Google Pixel 6A launch delayed to July, along with Pixel Watch
We've known for a long time Google's plan to release a budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6 series, namely the Pixel 6a. It was also set to be the first A-series Pixel device to be sold outside of Japan and the United States. And while the date for the big reveal was expected to be May 26, it seems we'll have to wait a couple of months longer after all.

The latest tip on the Pixel 6a release date comes from Jon Prosser—an acclaimed Twitter tech leaker—who claims he has insider sources that point to a late July release. The reason for this, Prosser claims, is the ongoing chip shortage, which has affected nearly every big tech brand at this point. 


The chip in question that's experiencing manufacturing delays is likely the same Tensor GS101 SoC that powers both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships. Both of these suffered delays in their own production, resulting in delayed shipping times from Google. With a third runner-up expected to share the very same chipset, it may be difficult for Google to ensure that all three can be produced and delivered in a timely manner. 

As the Tweet shows (via 91Mobiles), while Google's first Pixel Watch still appears to be set for a May 26 release, it may also unfortunately be pushed back to a further date—meaning we might have to wait even longer for Wear OS 3 as well. The Pixel Watch chipset, for the record, is expected to be either Snapdragon Wear 5100, or a customized Exynos chipset.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6a (4 updates)
