Google Pixel 6A launch delayed to July, along with Pixel Watch





The latest tip on the Pixel 6a release date comes from Jon Prosser—an acclaimed Twitter tech leaker—who claims he has insider sources that point to a late July release. The reason for this, Prosser claims, is the ongoing chip shortage, which has affected nearly every big tech brand at this point.





as i mentioned in today’s show:



i am hearing that google has delayed the pixel 6a until late july. (chip shortage)



pixel watch is still may 26th, but the source believes it could soon be pushed as well.https://t.co/iqoh9RlCzk — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 4, 2022



The chip in question that's experiencing manufacturing delays is likely the same Tensor GS101 SoC that powers both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships. Both of these suffered delays in their own production, resulting in delayed shipping times from Google . With a third runner-up expected to share the very same chipset, it may be difficult for Google to ensure that all three can be produced and delivered in a timely manner.





As the Tweet shows (via 91Mobiles ), while Google's first Pixel Watch still appears to be set for a May 26 release, it may also unfortunately be pushed back to a further date—meaning we might have to wait even longer for Wear OS 3 as well. The Pixel Watch chipset, for the record, is expected to be either Snapdragon Wear 5100, or a customized Exynos chipset.

