New speed tests suggest Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE user experiences are 'extremely similar'





From network researchers and analytics companies, that is, because we're pretty sure everyday consumers have been constantly wondering for the last year or so if the upgrade from a 4G LTE-only to a 5G-enabled smartphone is really worth it right now.

5G is the new 4G





In short, the answer seems to be "not really", at least for the time being and as far as Verizon customers are concerned. As some of you may already know, Big Red currently serves two wildly different flavors of 5G connectivity, only one of which however is truly accessible to the masses.

















Basically, Verizon can continue to rely on the 4G LTE component of its nationwide wireless infrastructure to keep the competition at bay in the short run. On the not so bright side of things, these types of reports are unlikely to help the nation-leading operator boost its 5G subscriber numbers, despite all those amazing promotions of the last few months aimed at doing just that.





In a nutshell, Tutela's conclusion after performing its latest speed tests is that there's little incentive for Verizon's 4G LTE users to jump on the 5G bandwagon... at the moment. That's because both 5G-capable and non-5G-capable mobile devices currently get "excellent consistent quality" most of the time in 10 "urban areas with mature 5G deployments."

There's a silver lining... and a bright future ahead









Both the overall user experience and median download speeds are deemed "extremely similar" between 4G LTE and 5G (DSS) technologies, which is definitely something to consider before deciding which of the best Verizon phone deals to choose right now if you're in the market for a new handset.













Until that happens, Tutela did discover one benefit already enjoyed by many of Verizon's 5G customers compared to their 4G-restricted counterparts. Namely, speeds apparently tend to stay higher for longer periods of time when the network is congested if you're using one of the best 5G phones out there.





Congestion typically happens weeknights from 7 to 11 pm, at least according to the carrier's own website , making it far more possible to see download speeds fall below the 1.5 Mbps threshold on a 4G LTE-only device.





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

