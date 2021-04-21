Verizon loses more postpaid phone subscribers as 5G battle heats up during Q1
While Verizon reported strong first quarter earnings overall, the nation's largest carrier lost more mobile subscribers than expected during the Q1. From January through March, including business and consumer accounts, the carrier lost 178,000 wireless phone subscribers which was well beyond the 121,700 loss estimated by FactSet. The company's wireless business grossed $16.7 billion during the quarter for a 2.4% increase year-over-year, and overall retail postpaid churn was 1.03% while retail postpaid phone churn came to .81% for the period.
Verizon loses 225,000 net postpaid consumer phone subscribers during Q1
Verizon paid the FCC $45 billion during Q1 of this year to cover the cost of the mid-band spectrum it won during the C-Band auction. Verizon borrowed $12 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $31 billion last March. The company plans on laying out $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion on capital spending this year to expand 5G mmWave service in both new and existing markets.
An additional $2 to $3 billion will be spent this year related to the deployment of the C-Band 5G network. The C-Band spectrum will add much needed mid-band spectrum to the company's inventory as Verizon decided to build its 5G network around mmWave airwaves. But high band spectrum doesn't travel that far although it does deliver the fastest 5G download data speed.
As a result, only a limited number of Verizon subscribers receive the blinding fast 5G speeds that consumers have been hearing about. And the carrier's nationwide 5G coverage uses Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) which is actually slower than 4G LTE. Thus, spending $45 billion on mid-band airwaves might be the most important expenditure Verizon will make this year.
Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said, "The strength in our core business is driving higher revenues and strong demand for our products and services. We delivered strong operational and financial performance, giving us positive momentum as we end the first quarter. High quality, sustainable wireless service revenue growth, a recovery in wireless equipment revenues, strong Fios momentum and excellent Verizon Media trends led the way."
The decline in Verizon's postpaid phone subscribers during the first quarter could give T-Mobile the opportunity to close the gap between the hard charging second place carrier and the wireless provider it is chasing. T-Mobile is expected to report its first quarter 2021 earnings on May 5th.
During the first quarter, Verizon reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27, up from the $1.00 EPS it earned during the same quarter last year. The company's stock closed at $58.14 for a loss of 25 cents or .43% on Wednesday.
If you have an interest in Verizon, you're either an investor or a Verizon customer. If it is the latter, you should take a look at the phones available from Verizon that we think are the best this year. Check this out now!