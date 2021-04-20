Verizon lights up 5G in more cities, covers termination fee if you switch to 5G Home Internet





On April 22, 5G Ultra Wideband launches in New Orleans, LA; Fresno, CA; Riverside, CA; and San Antonio, TX, bringing the total number of mobility cities to 71.

5G Home Internet launches in Riverside, CA on April 22, and Memphis & San Antonio on May 6, bringing the total number of 5G Home Internet cities to 33.

New 5G Home customers get a Samsung Chromebook 4 on us.

Beginning April 29, Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.





If that free Chromebook got your attention, also know that for the $50 per month for Verizon customers (or $70 if you don't have a phone plan with Big Red) you get up to 1Gbps download and 300Mbps upload speeds. The termination fee coverage is just the icing on the cake, and Verizon has pretty aggressive network buildout plans by year's end:



