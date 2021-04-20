Verizon lights up 5G in more cities, covers termination fee if you switch to 5G Home Internet
Verizon just sent us some exciting news regarding the expansion of the most coveted part of its 5G network - the Ultra Wideband (UWB) and 5G Home Internet coverage - in new cities.
Its UWB network is the one that can reach the promised land of gigabit-level 5G speeds but since it needs a much denser buildout, only a few lucky cities or blocks within cities, are able to take advantage. Here are the new 5G-related developments that Verizon summarized for us:
If that free Chromebook got your attention, also know that for the $50 per month for Verizon customers (or $70 if you don't have a phone plan with Big Red) you get up to 1Gbps download and 300Mbps upload speeds. The termination fee coverage is just the icing on the cake, and Verizon has pretty aggressive network buildout plans by year's end:
Furthering its expansion efforts, Verizon also recently announced it is continuing to increase 5G Ultra Wideband coverage through the use of signal repeaters, leading to more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage for 5G mobility and 5G Home Internet customers.
- On April 22, 5G Ultra Wideband launches in New Orleans, LA; Fresno, CA; Riverside, CA; and San Antonio, TX, bringing the total number of mobility cities to 71.
- 5G Home Internet launches in Riverside, CA on April 22, and Memphis & San Antonio on May 6, bringing the total number of 5G Home Internet cities to 33.
- New 5G Home customers get a Samsung Chromebook 4 on us.
- Beginning April 29, Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.
These new cities are part of Verizon’s promise to deliver over 14,000 new cell sites this year alone, further underlining its commitment to expanding its 5G network on mmWave spectrum while preparing for the launch of 5G service on its recently acquired C-band spectrum, which will cover an additional 100 million mobility customers in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Verizon’s other fixed wireless access products will reach 15 million homes by the end of 2021.
