Possible image of the vanilla OnePlus 10 appears online

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to make its way to the global market sometime in March, after its China-exclusive release. While we wait for the flagship phone to hit the global market, LetsGoDigitial has found an image of what could be the OnePlus 10 base model, that many had wondered about. Let's see what it could look like!
Could this be the OnePlus 10 base model?
Whether or not the vanilla OnePlus 9 will get a successor is still a valid question with little to no information online about a possible OnePlus 10 phone. However, a photo leaked on the Chinese social media website Weibo is showing the back panel of the alleged OnePlus 10. Keep in mind that at this point, it is unclear whether the photo does show the OnePlus 10, so take this with a grain of salt.
As you can see, this looks like a high-end OnePlus phone that has yet to be unveiled, so it makes sense to believe this could be the successor of the vanilla OnePlus 9.
The main thing about the phone that stands out is the camera, which appears to be sporting a completely different design in comparison to the Pro model. The phone is shown in two colors: black and white. The camera island is located in the top left corner, in a position similar to the OnePlus 9 series, but quite different from the OnePlus 10 Pro.
However, this is not the only strange thing about this camera island design. We can see a large camera sensor, which could be the main camera, but what resolution it will be, is unclear at the moment. There is an LED flash instantly recognizable, and there are at least two, or even three smaller cameras that we can see on the image.
For reference, the OnePlus 9 comes with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP monochrome camera for creative shots. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro also has an 8MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom.
We can expect, if this is indeed the OnePlus 10 base model, that it should be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip just like the Pro-branded model. Probably, it will sport 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, which is pretty standard.
We can't expect any downgrades from its predecessor though, so we can safely assume the display will be an AMOLED panel with a fast 120Hz display refresh rate. Most likely, the phone will run Android 12 out of the box, with Oxygen OS 12 on top.
However, as we already mentioned, little else is known about the possible vanilla OnePlus 10. We don't know when it will be officially announced so far. We also know that the company seems to be planning to release a OnePlus 10 Ultra as well, but it is unclear whether the OnePlus 10 and the Ultra will be announced at the same time.
Only time will tell, so stay tuned for new information as we will make sure you're up to date with any OnePlus 10 news when they appear!
