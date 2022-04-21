Even more Motorola Edge 30 5G specs, images, and prices pop up ahead of time
In addition to being one of the most successful US smartphone vendors of the last few quarters, Motorola is also arguably one of the mobile industry's most unconventional major players, at least when it comes to its product launch schedule and branding scheme.
The company's high-end Edge 30 Pro, aka Edge+ (2022), for instance, came out several months in advance of the "regular" Edge 30, which is not exactly standard policy for a lot of top Android handset manufacturers nowadays. The 5G-enabled Motorola Edge 30 mid-ranger is technically still not official, but according to a comprehensive new report, that's likely to change very soon, with European sales purportedly slated to kick off no later than May 5.
Key selling points and expected prices
Just in case the "full" spec sheet revealed earlier this month was not enough to get you excited about this next heavyweight contender for the title of best affordable flagship phone in 2022, an even "fuller" list of features is breaking cover today, including everything from the precise non-Pro Edge 30 measurements to "bonus" functionalities like wireless charging and under-display fingerprint recognition.
At 6.79mm and 155 grams, this upper mid-end soldier (with razor-thin bezels) will be considerably slimmer and lighter than its Pro-branded brother, which explains the somewhat underwhelming 4,020mAh battery equipped with decidedly state-of-the-art 33W wired charging technology.
Compared to last year's Edge 20 and the aptly (yet somewhat confusingly) named Edge (2021), the Edge 30 is only set to marginally improve raw performance with a Snapdragon 778+ processor replacing a "standard" 778 silicon.
At a rumored starting price of €550 in key European markets, however, you should find that hardware setup rather satisfactory, especially with "stock" Android 12 goodies sprinkled on top right out the box. If the Edge 30 5G is to come to the US as well, perhaps under a generic Motorola Edge (2022) name, a recommended price point of around $550 seems like a reasonable guess for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration also packing 8 gigs of RAM.
A 256GB storage variant with an 8 or 12GB memory count in tow, meanwhile, could cost €650 on the old continent and $650 stateside, and if you think the local digital hoarding room will not play a crucial role in your buying decision, you should know the Edge 30 is all but guaranteed to come without a once-standard microSD card slot (as well as no good old fashioned headphone jack).
But wait, there's more
Assuming you won't view those basic feature omissions as major deal breakers, you might be impressed to find out that this inexpensive bad boy is also expected to sport an insanely smooth 144Hz pOLED display with a decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a small centered hole punch housing a top-notch 32MP selfie shooter.
The familiar-looking back cover will almost certainly accommodate the exact same triple camera system as the Edge 30 Pro, with a 50MP primary snapper aided by a 50MP secondary sensor taking care of both ultra-wide-angle and macro shots and a 2MP depth cam that's unfortunately likely to prove largely meaningless in most day-to-day real-life photographic scenarios.
Based on the latest super-high-quality leaked product depictions, the Motorola Edge 30 5G is also set to look about as premium as any $1,000 Android high-ender in Meteor Grey, Supermoon Silver, and Aurora Green paint jobs. All in all, the fast-growing Lenovo-owned brand definitely looks like it has yet another big box-office winner on its hands, at least if this as-yet-unconfirmed information pans out in its entirety, price points and US availability included.
