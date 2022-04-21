Even more Motorola Edge 30 5G specs, images, and prices pop up ahead of time





Key selling points and expected prices









At 6.79mm and 155 grams, this upper mid-end soldier (with razor-thin bezels) will be considerably slimmer and lighter than its Pro-branded brother, which explains the somewhat underwhelming 4,020mAh battery equipped with decidedly state-of-the-art 33W wired charging technology.









Compared to last year's Edge 20 and the aptly (yet somewhat confusingly) named Edge (2021) , the Edge 30 is only set to marginally improve raw performance with a Snapdragon 778+ processor replacing a "standard" 778 silicon.





At a rumored starting price of €550 in key European markets, however, you should find that hardware setup rather satisfactory, especially with "stock" Android 12 goodies sprinkled on top right out the box. If the Edge 30 5G is to come to the US as well, perhaps under a generic Motorola Edge (2022) name, a recommended price point of around $550 seems like a reasonable guess for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration also packing 8 gigs of RAM.





A 256GB storage variant with an 8 or 12GB memory count in tow, meanwhile, could cost €650 on the old continent and $650 stateside, and if you think the local digital hoarding room will not play a crucial role in your buying decision, you should know the Edge 30 is all but guaranteed to come without a once-standard microSD card slot (as well as no good old fashioned headphone jack).

But wait, there's more





Assuming you won't view those basic feature omissions as major deal breakers, you might be impressed to find out that this inexpensive bad boy is also expected to sport an insanely smooth 144Hz pOLED display with a decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a small centered hole punch housing a top-notch 32MP selfie shooter.









The familiar-looking back cover will almost certainly accommodate the exact same triple camera system as the Edge 30 Pro, with a 50MP primary snapper aided by a 50MP secondary sensor taking care of both ultra-wide-angle and macro shots and a 2MP depth cam that's unfortunately likely to prove largely meaningless in most day-to-day real-life photographic scenarios.





Based on the latest super-high-quality leaked product depictions, the Motorola Edge 30 5G is also set to look about as premium as any $1,000 Android high-ender in Meteor Grey, Supermoon Silver, and Aurora Green paint jobs. All in all, the fast-growing Lenovo-owned brand definitely looks like it has yet another big box-office winner on its hands, at least if this as-yet-unconfirmed information pans out in its entirety, price points and US availability included.



