The OnePlus 10 Pro U.S. release brings the Hasselblad camera and fastest charging

Present are the Hasselblad-branded camera with fine-tuned color calibration and powerful video capture modes, the amazing LTPO display that can scale its dynamic refresh rate down to 1Hz and is calibrated for each individual unit out of the factory, as well as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 10 Gigabit 5G modem.





8.5 OnePlus 10 Pro The Good Great performance with good thermal management

Good battery life

Gorgeous display

Nice haptics and lovely sound

Premium design

Versatile camera

You get a charger in the box The Bad Sometimes bleak image colors

Telephoto lens is underused in video





OnePlus 10 Pro specs





Here's a list of all the important U.S. OnePlus 10 Pro model version specs:





6.7" 1440p 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh wide color OLED display

Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

10 Gigabit X65 5G modem

Triple 48 MP wide, 50MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto camera

32 MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

Fast 65W charging (charger in the box), 0-100% in 34 minutes









Does the OnePlus 10 Pro come with a fast charger?





The only thing lacking is the 80W charger as America's archaic 110V system doesn't support that level of SuperVOOC charging speeds, but OnePlus still supplied a 65W charging brick in the box that takes the huge 5000mAh OnePlus 10 Pro battery from zero to full for just 34 minutes, the fastest charging speed available on this side of the pond.





During our OnePlus 10 Pro tests with the 80W charger, we found that it pumps up the battery to full in 30 minutes, so four minutes more don't seem like a big loss here, especially considering that OnePlus is putting the charger in the box for its buyers, unlike what the bigwigs Apple or Samsung are doing now.





OnePlus 10 Pro camera











While the specs of the While the specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro camera set leave something to be desired in terms of resolution compared to those 108MP or 64MP sensors that Samsung is using for, say, its Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus focused on optimization and computational photography algorithms developed in partnership with the storied camera maker Hasselblad.





Serenity: calibrated with Hasselblad Ambassador Yin Chao, the most active fashion photographer in China who focuses on portraits. Serenity is designed to be used for portrait shots.







Radiance: calibrated with Hasselblad Masters winner Ben Thomas, famous for his photography of urban spaces in the style of hyperreality. Radiance is designed to be used to take stylized shots.







Emerald: calibrated with Hasselblad Masters winner David Peskens, who is notable for his wildlife photography. Emerald is designed to be used for landscape shots.





The new Movie Mode lets you set the white balance, shutter speed, and ISO manually before and even while you are recording video. An extra professional feature is the ability to record in a LOG format in Movie Mode that has nor picture profile presets, so you can color grade your LOG footage to achieve certain effects.





Last but not least, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a number of plays on extended exposure shooting modes that go beyond light painting:





Water and Clouds: for taking photos so water appears smooth, such as with a waterfall. Also, for taking photos so clouds appear smooth.

Moving Vehicles: for taking photos where car headlights and rear lights remain in a photo of an empty road.

Light Painting: for taking light paintings of other objects besides traffic, such as with sparklers.







OnePlus 10 Pro has an amazing display





The OnePlus 10 Pro display seems to be lifted directly from the Oppo Find X5 Pro which got the top place in our best phone displays 2022 pantheon. As usual with Oppo and OnePlus, since their partnership with Pixelworks , there is a per-unit factory Delta E calibration and camera-to-display wide color management system. The LTPO panel is factory-calibrated and delivers one of the best Delta measurements for color credibility we've ever taken, with only Google's Pixels being better here.









Moreover, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a great white balance score, nearing the 6500K reference point that means the screens colors are spot on in terms of warmth, neither too yellowish, nor cold and blueish. OnePlus says it has calibrated it for both low and high brightness environments separately.





OnePlus 10 Pro colors and release date





