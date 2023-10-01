USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Pro

USB-C makes iPhone 15 so much better than expected: Use USB-C to turn your iPhone 15 into a gaming console; a pro-grade camera; or a studio-grade podcast/music capturing device



I get it… The hype around the new USB-C port on iPhone 15 is totally justified, and I’m totally here for it. You’ll be shocked to find out but I don’t like having to carry around an extra Lightning cable.



However, as it turns out, the iPhone 15’s new USB-C port doesn’t only free you from the Lightning cable, but it also turns your iPhone into a powerhouse of a device for both productivity and entertainment.



Before moving forward, bear in mind that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 with USB 2 and



Reverse wired charging via USB-C will charge your AirPods and Apple Watch even when you’re taking a walk

First things first, perhaps the most used USB-C related feature on iPhone 15 will be Reverse (wired) charging, which is available on all iPhone 15 models.



Sure, it's not the Reverse Wireless Charging we all wanted but I’ll take it over nothing. Moreover, wired charging is in many ways more practical than wireless when on the go. Sure, it’s a bit bizarre having to carry a cable just so you can top up your AirPods or Apple Watch but that’s far more convenient since you can just toss the iPhone and AirPods/Apple Watch in your pocket/bag and let the magic of the wired connection do its job.



Wireless charging, where AirPods would have to be placed on the back of your iPhone would make this task rather quite bizarre when on the move. You’d have to squeeze your iPhone and AirPods together to make sure they don’t disconnect.



The new USB-C port turns iPhone 15 Pro into a real gaming console (if you manage to keep it cool)





I’m no gamer by any means, but I’m already seeing videos of people who are utilizing the iPhone 15’s USB-C port to turn the phone into a legitimate gaming console.







You can now hook up your iPhone to an external display, and a controller, which makes it just as flexible as a Nintendo Switch. As the cherry on top, Apple is now officially pushing to bring legitimate PC/console-grade titles to the iPhone 15 Pro , which means even hardcore gamers will be impressed by what the new A17 Pro chip and USB-C port can do.



Speaking of the A17 Pro chip, according to reports, this one seems to be running unexpectedly hot, so longer gaming sessions will most likely call for an external cooling fan. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable cooling fans you can buy, which actually do a good job at lowering temperatures while gaming. Some of them even work with MagSafe.



iPhone 15 can now easily replace a $1,000 video camera thanks to USB-C

The USB-C fun and productivity doesn’t end with gaming, since you can also use the USB-C port to connect an external SSD or even a micro SD card via a card reader. I must first acknowledge, I never thought I'd be able to type this sentence.



Anyway, the ability to connect external storage to iPhone opens a new door for professionals or at least semi-professionals who will use iPhone to record ProRes, LOG videos. ProRes, LOG video files are so large that they will literally fill up your iPhone in minutes of recording, which is why an external SSD is a must.



The new LOG format with ProRes brings iPhone video to a whole new level, and you don’t have to take my word for it. You can YouTube ‘ iPhone 15 LOG’ to see how excited professionals are about this new feature, which essentially allows them to mix in iPhone footage with footage from their pro-grade, $5,000 cameras.







There are more scenarios where USB-C on iPhone will come in handy: recording podcasts and music; watching movies on your TV; Ethernet connection when Wi-Fi is bad





iPhone 15 with USB-C lets you connect an external pro-grade microphone, even through a dedicated audio interface to record directly on your iPhone; if you have no idea what an audio interface is, that’s because you don’t have a podcast (or ‘make beats’), in which case… What are you even doing with your life?!

USB-C on iPhone 15 also allows you to connect to a TV and play your favorite movies without worrying about wonky Wi-Fi connections via AirPlay; this should come in handy at hotels and airplanes

The USB-C iPhone 15 can even be connected directly to your router with an Ethernet adapter; is this a 100% ancient practice performed by cavemen? Yes. Are there hardcore gamers who will be super excited to plug their Ethernet cables into the iPhone 15’s new hole, because they don’t trust Wi-Fi? You bet!

Suspiciously generous Apple went all-in with the USB-C port on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with one exception





As mentioned in the beginning, while many people were expecting Apple to be Apple and significantly limit the USB-C port functionality on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (especially given the fact that Cupertino was pretty much forced to make the switch from Lightning), we can see that this isn’t the case at all. With one important exception.



You might’ve noticed I haven’t mentioned anything about the super fast charging capabilities of the iPhone 15 , which would “naturally” come with USB-C, and that’s because they simply aren’t there. In other words, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will charge just as slowly as the iPhone 14 ,



While this won’t be a dealbreaker for most people, the difference in charging speeds could be quite jarring if you’re switching from an Android phone with fast charging. I suppose the silver lining is that the iPhone 15 series continues having great battery life across the board. In fact, the



All in all, the USB-C port on iPhone 15 opens up dozens of new doors and possibilities if you care to use them. Whether it’s entertainment or productivity, the iPhone is now a much more powerful tool that can do so much more than before thanks to a single port change. You might no longer need a Nintendo Switch when traveling; a pro-grade video camera for getting top-notch footage in a pinch; or even your multipart podcast recording setup if you’re on the road.



