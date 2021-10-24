Notification Center

Samsung Android Processors 5G

U.S. version of 5G Galaxy S22 line might not deliver the same graphics experience found elsewhere

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
3
U.S. version of 5G Galaxy S22 line might not deliver the same graphics experience found elsewhere
A tweet disseminated on Friday by Max Weinbach put into writing something that most phone enthusiasts already expected. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, comprised of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC or the Exynos 2200 chipset depending on where the phone is being sold. If the past is prologue, most of the world will get the variants with the Exynos chip inside while the U.S. and China will end up with the Snapdragon silicon under the hood.

U.S. versions of the Galaxy S22 series might not have the graphics capabilities of the units sold in Europe and other markets


This year, U.S. buyers of one of the Galaxy S22 models are going to be jealous if rumors about the Exynos 2200 chipset are true. That's because the component is expected to include a powerful AMD graphics processor with ray tracing capabilities that will simulate the physical behavior of light improving the look of shadows and reflections. The Snapdragon 898 SoC will employ Qualcomm's own Adreno GPU.

Both the Snapdragon 898 and the Exynos 2200 will be built by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node. Verizon has reportedly been asking Samsung to ship the Exynos 2200 powered flagship models to the top wireless provider in the states. Supposedly, Samsung and Verizon have been in negotiations over this issue.

You might recall that back in 2020, Samsung sold the Snapdragon endowed Galaxy S20 line in its home country of South Korea. This embarrassed the Exynos team based in South Korea, especially since that year's Exynos 990 didn't meet the performance expectations of Samsung executives.

The reason why the U.S. market has traditionally received the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy flagship models has to do with U.S. cellular networks which use a technology patented by Qualcomm. That leaves Samsung with a choice; it could either use Snapdragon chips in the states and some other markets, or it can spend the money to license Samsung's technology.

Sammy's next flagship series has been the subject of some stories lately including one that says to expect LG's Raindrop camera array for the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Originally, it appeared that Samsung was going to use a "P" shaped camera design for its top-of-the-line model which was supposedly going to include a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and two telescopic cameras (3x telescopic, 10x periscope).

The Galaxy S22 line is expected to be shorter and wider with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9


The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are expected to use Samsung's new 50MP GN5 main sensor. The former could launch with a 6.06-inch display with a 6.55-inch screen on the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly sport a 6.8-inch display with a wider aspect ratio making the phone shorter and wider than the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In fact, the entire series has been tipped to feature an aspect ratio of 19.3:9 compared to the taller and thinner 20:9 seen with the 2021 models. With the new look will come a reduction in the size of the bezels that will make them thinner and uniform on all four sides of the phone.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with a slot for the S Pen and be equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Just the other day, we told you that tipster Ice Universe is calling for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to support 45W charging taking the phone's battery life from 0% to 70% after only 35 minutes.

A leaked image of a screen protector also shows us that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be boxy, similar to the defunct Galaxy Note series. The other two models in the Galaxy S22 lineup are believed to sport more rounded corners. We could see the Galaxy S22 series introduced in mid-January and released just before the end of 2022's first month.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

