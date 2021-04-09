Two Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 rivals are reportedly close to release
Oppo's foldable phone
The company apparently has two foldable devices in the pipeline. As was reported before, one of these has an 8-inches main screen and the other has a 7-inches display. It looks like the latter will be released first, as it was seemingly close to mass production back in January.
According to a previous rumor, one of these could be a Galaxy Z Flip-type clamshell phone.
Oppo's VP Brian Shen uploaded some pictures of a folding prototype in 2019. Supposed renders of Vivo's sub-brand iQOO's foldable phone also surfaced on Weibo around the same time.
Other upcoming 2021 foldable phones
Vivo's foldable phone is expected to have an 8-inches main screen and a 6.5-inches external display. It will likely be quite durable, as the leak says that the phone boasts an impressive hinge design.
No concrete release date has been provided, and previous reports on the matter are contradictory, with one saying they will be released in the second half of the year, and another alleging they will arrive this quarter. Both are rumored to feature Samsung-made folding screens.
Xiaomi recently launched its first foldable smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold. It is also an in-folding device and features an 8.01-inches internal screen and a 6.52-inches cover panel.
Google may also release a foldable Pixel towards the end of the year and Apple is also said to be considering the idea.
Samsung will reportedly release four foldable handsets this year, including one dual-hinged device. The company permanently reduced prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G recently, perhaps in a bid to drive up adoption.