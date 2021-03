Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

An 8-inch foldable iPhone could launch in 2023

An affordable iPhone 11 replacement is on track for 2023 too

The foldable iPhone, which could be delayed or even canceled if development doesn’t go smoothly, will reportedly offer a 7.5 to 8-inch display. That suggests it’ll be positioned as a Galaxy Z Fold competitor rather than a Galaxy Z Flip rival.Kuo’s report follows separate ones fromand. The former didn’t provide a launch timeline and suggested Apple was still in the early stages of development, whereas the latter hinted at a release in 2024 at the earliest.On the topic of features, Apple Pencil support was rumored recently. However, we don’t know much else about what it’ll offer.The iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone of 2020 . It should continue to sell well this year and beyond, yet come late 2022 Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to discontinue the model. A few months later, in the first half of 2023, it’s predicted Apple will introduce a replacement with a similar design, Face ID, and the added bonus of 5G connectivity.