Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
If you’re waiting for the highly anticipated foldable iPhone, you might want to circle 2023 in your calendar. That’s when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple could launch its first foldable (via 9to5Mac).
An 8-inch foldable iPhone could launch in 2023
The foldable iPhone, which could be delayed or even canceled if development doesn’t go smoothly, will reportedly offer a 7.5 to 8-inch display. That suggests it’ll be positioned as a Galaxy Z Fold competitor rather than a Galaxy Z Flip rival.
On the topic of features, Apple Pencil support was rumored recently. However, we don’t know much else about what it’ll offer.
An affordable iPhone 11 replacement is on track for 2023 too
The iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone of 2020. It should continue to sell well this year and beyond, yet come late 2022 Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to discontinue the model. A few months later, in the first half of 2023, it’s predicted Apple will introduce a replacement with a similar design, Face ID, and the added bonus of 5G connectivity.
Kuo expects this model to retail at under $600, suggesting it could be a future generation iPhone SE Plus designed to replace the model that’s expected to launch this year.
