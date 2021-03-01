Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple

Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 01, 2021, 12:40 PM
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

If you’re waiting for the highly anticipated foldable iPhone, you might want to circle 2023 in your calendar. That’s when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple could launch its first foldable (via 9to5Mac).

An 8-inch foldable iPhone could launch in 2023


The foldable iPhone, which could be delayed or even canceled if development doesn’t go smoothly, will reportedly offer a 7.5 to 8-inch display. That suggests it’ll be positioned as a Galaxy Z Fold competitor rather than a Galaxy Z Flip rival.

Kuo’s report follows separate ones from Bloomberg and The Elec. The former didn’t provide a launch timeline and suggested Apple was still in the early stages of development, whereas the latter hinted at a release in 2024 at the earliest.

On the topic of features, Apple Pencil support was rumored recently. However, we don’t know much else about what it’ll offer.

An affordable iPhone 11 replacement is on track for 2023 too


The iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone of 2020. It should continue to sell well this year and beyond, yet come late 2022 Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to discontinue the model. A few months later, in the first half of 2023, it’s predicted Apple will introduce a replacement with a similar design, Face ID, and the added bonus of 5G connectivity. 

Kuo expects this model to retail at under $600, suggesting it could be a future generation iPhone SE Plus designed to replace the model that’s expected to launch this year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple may launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo
Popular stories
Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless