Rumored Oppo foldable phone to be released as early as April 2021

Green Factory’s first new folding screen is expected to debut on Q2, which is much more interesting than tonight’s exploration version... — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) March 11, 2021





Another person -- Ross Young, display expert who works in the industry -- shared in December 2020 that Oppo will launch four foldable phones in 2021. When you combine both leaks the probability of something really happening is substantial. We shall wait and see but Oppo is definitely setting their sights in the right direction.





Second half of 2021 is going to be really exciting for foldable smartphones. At least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google...BTW, no Z Fold Lite - Z Flip Lite. Specs for all are in our latest Foldable Report. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020



Oppo pumped out a fair share of innovation through the years with the creation of a 125W charger and the recent arrival of the Oppo Find X3 Pro . The company already made a rollable phone -- though it’s not yet being produced for end customers -- and now the rumors are that Oppo is going to release a new foldable device in the second quarter of 2021, or sometime in-between April and June this year (via Android Authority ).The information is coming from a credible source -- Digital Chat Station - an account well known on Weibo. This person has stated on Twitter that Oppo are about to release their first foldable phone and that we should expect it in Q2 of 2021.