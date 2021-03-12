Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Oppo

Rumored Oppo foldable phone to be released as early as April 2021

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 12, 2021, 10:40 AM
Rumored Oppo foldable phone to be released as early as April 2021
Oppo pumped out a fair share of innovation through the years with the creation of a 125W charger and the recent arrival of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The company already made a rollable phone -- though it’s not yet being produced for end customers -- and now the rumors are that Oppo is going to release a new foldable device in the second quarter of 2021, or sometime in-between April and June this year (via Android Authority).

The information is coming from a credible source -- Digital Chat Station - an account well known on Weibo. This person has stated on Twitter that Oppo are about to release their first foldable phone and that we should expect it in Q2 of 2021.



Another person -- Ross Young, display expert who works in the industry -- shared in December 2020 that Oppo will launch four foldable phones in 2021. When you combine both leaks the probability of something really happening is substantial. We shall wait and see but Oppo is definitely setting their sights in the right direction.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Oppo Find X3 Pro review, the warning shot
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless