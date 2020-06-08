Samsung Wearables

Support pages for the new Galaxy Watch models show up on Samsung.com

Georgi Zarkov
Georgi Zarkov
Jun 08, 2020
Support pages for the new Galaxy Watch models show up on Samsung.com
It’s been almost two years since Samsung launched its flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch. Since then, the company has released a handful of fitness trackers, including the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but nothing as premium as the Galaxy Watch from 2018.

Rumors and leaks have been pointing out for a while that Samsung will release the successor of the Galaxy Watch this year. Certifications of the new models from various authorities, including the FCC, have been the most concrete evidence so far, but now, we’ve reached the next pre-launch step.

Support pages for four new products, with product codes matching those of the new Galaxy Watch models, are now up on Samsung.com, SamMobile reports. Of course, the pages don't have any information about the devices and only the model names used internally are put as placeholders. 

However, from previous leaks, we know that the new smartwatch will come in two display sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Each size is also expected to come in two different bodies: stainless steel and titanium, which would explain the four support pages.

The new models could actually be called Galaxy Watch 3, as that name was included in a certification document for Thailand’s regulator. While the jump to 3 is a bit unexpected, it’s not entirely illogical if Samsung wants to highlight that the new model is a step-up from the Galaxy Action 2.

Whatever the name, the new Galaxy Watch is said to keep its signature rotating bezel, but the hardware inside would be much-improved, as you might expect. With more storage, a faster chip, and new features, the upgrade will be massive.

For more information, head over to our dedicated Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review.

Despite the early appearance of the support pages, the new Galaxy Watch will likely be released alongside the Galaxy Note 20 this August. With the bigger Note model seemingly getting the Ultra moniker, the next Samsung Unpacked event is shaping up to be a great one.

