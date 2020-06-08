Support pages for the new Galaxy Watch models show up on Samsung.com
However, from previous leaks, we know that the new smartwatch will come in two display sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Each size is also expected to come in two different bodies: stainless steel and titanium, which would explain the four support pages.
The new models could actually be called Galaxy Watch 3, as that name was included in a certification document for Thailand’s regulator. While the jump to 3 is a bit unexpected, it’s not entirely illogical if Samsung wants to highlight that the new model is a step-up from the Galaxy Action 2.
Whatever the name, the new Galaxy Watch is said to keep its signature rotating bezel, but the hardware inside would be much-improved, as you might expect. With more storage, a faster chip, and new features, the upgrade will be massive.
For more information, head over to our dedicated Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review.
Despite the early appearance of the support pages, the new Galaxy Watch will likely be released alongside the Galaxy Note 20 this August. With the bigger Note model seemingly getting the Ultra moniker, the next Samsung Unpacked event is shaping up to be a great one.
The new models could actually be called Galaxy Watch 3, as that name was included in a certification document for Thailand’s regulator. While the jump to 3 is a bit unexpected, it’s not entirely illogical if Samsung wants to highlight that the new model is a step-up from the Galaxy Action 2.
Whatever the name, the new Galaxy Watch is said to keep its signature rotating bezel, but the hardware inside would be much-improved, as you might expect. With more storage, a faster chip, and new features, the upgrade will be massive.
For more information, head over to our dedicated Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review.
Despite the early appearance of the support pages, the new Galaxy Watch will likely be released alongside the Galaxy Note 20 this August. With the bigger Note model seemingly getting the Ultra moniker, the next Samsung Unpacked event is shaping up to be a great one.