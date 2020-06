Support pages for the new Galaxy Watch models show up on Samsung.com

It’s been almost two years since Samsung launched its flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch . Since then, the company has released a handful of fitness trackers, including the Galaxy Watch Active 2 , but nothing as premium as the Galaxy Watch from 2018.Rumors and leaks have been pointing out for a while that Samsung will release the successor of the Galaxy Watch this year. Certifications of the new models from various authorities, including the FCC , have been the most concrete evidence so far, but now, we’ve reached the next pre-launch step.Support pages for four new products, with product codes matching those of the new Galaxy Watch models, are now up on Samsung.com SamMobile reports . Of course, the pages don't have any information about the devices and only the model names used internally are put as placeholders.