Samsung’s latest smartwatch app reminds you to do what matters most
Samsung just introduced the brand new Galaxy Watch app: Hand Wash. Don’t be quick to assume that all the app does is to run a 20-second timer for your hand-washing needs! It goes way beyond that.
When it comes to the washing itself, once you’re ready to go, the app will start a 25-second countdown timer, giving you 5 seconds to apply soap and 20 seconds to wash your hands. Once the time runs out, a slight vibration will let you know you can stop scrubbing.
So far there’s no indication the app will have a competitive aspect similar to the fitness-related apps. We really hope that will be included in the next version and people will be able to compete against friends to see who has the cleanest hands.
If you think your smartwatch reminding you to breathe, walk around and go to bed isn’t enough, then install the Hand Wash app on your Galaxy Watch for that extra dose of control (and hygiene)!